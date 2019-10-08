Girls tennis
Division 2 Prairie subsectional
At Prairie
TEAM SCORES: 1. East Troy 22. 2. Prairie 18. 3. Jefferson 12. 4. Edgerton 6. 4. St. Joseph 6. 5. Monroe 4. 6. St. Catherine's/Lutheran 4. 7. Whitewater 4. 9. Catholic Central 0.
Prairie results
SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, 1-0, def. Lien, Edg, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Davis, 2-0, def, Orth, SJ, 6-2, 6-0. 3 — Walker, 2-0, def. Harron, SJ, 6-4, 6-1. 4 — Nelson, 1-1, lost to Traver, Jeff, 6-2, 7-6.
DOUBLES: 1 — A. Palmen-Cookman, 1-0, def. Bernhardt-Hart, SJ, 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Vartanian-Yan, 0-1, lost to Dempsey-Magner, Jeff, 6-1, 7-5. 3 — J. Palmen-Kocourek, 2-0, def. Carlson-Mendel, Jeff, 7-5, 6-0.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran results
SINGLES: 1 — Smith, 1-0, def. Altergott, SJ, 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Orth, 0-1, lost to Laventhall, SJ, 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Fischer, 0-1, lost to Harron, SJ, 6-1, 6-2. 4 — Sanchez, 0-1, lost to Nelson, TPS, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES: 1 — Letsch-Howard, 1-0, def. Sonn-Olson, WW, 6-1, 6-3. 2 — B. Habeck-K. Habeck, 0-1, lost to Berry-Leinenweber, SJ, 6-1, 6-3. 3 — Poisel-Laipas, 0-1, lost to Carlson-Mendel, Jeff, 6-2, 7-5.
Catholic Central results
SINGLES: 1 — Paleka, 0-1, lost to Lien, Egd, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Ward, 0-1, lost to Rath, Mon, 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Sheehan, 0-1, lost to Mathiason, Mon, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Schilz-Naber, 0-1, lost to Pinnow-Martin, Jeff, no score available.
Girls golf
Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional
At Wanaki G.C., par-71
MEDALIST: Krutz, Brookfield Central, 72
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 91.
Division 2 Xavier Sectional
At Ridgeway C.C., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Xavier 387. 2. Wrightstown 405. 3. Lakeside Lutheran 412. 4. Denmark 433. 5. Winneconne 436. 6. Prairie 438. 7. Sturgeon Bay 478. 8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 491.
MEDALIST: Berg, Freedom, 83.
PRAIRIE: Eitel 112, Lawler 100, Maraccini 109, Fosbinder 107.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarty 136.
Boys soccer
St. Catherine's 4, Martin Luther 1 — St. Catherine's goals/assists: Moreno (Casares), Naidl (Sanchez), Mejia (Cotter), Galvan (Moreno). St. Catherinbe's saves: Johnson 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.