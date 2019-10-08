Girls tennis

Division 2 Prairie subsectional

At Prairie

TEAM SCORES: 1. East Troy 22. 2. Prairie 18. 3. Jefferson 12. 4. Edgerton 6. 4. St. Joseph 6. 5. Monroe 4. 6. St. Catherine's/Lutheran 4. 7. Whitewater 4. 9. Catholic Central 0. 

Prairie results

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, 1-0, def. Lien, Edg, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Davis, 2-0, def, Orth, SJ, 6-2, 6-0. 3 — Walker, 2-0, def. Harron, SJ, 6-4, 6-1. 4 — Nelson, 1-1, lost to Traver, Jeff, 6-2, 7-6.

DOUBLES: 1 — A. Palmen-Cookman, 1-0, def. Bernhardt-Hart, SJ, 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Vartanian-Yan, 0-1, lost to Dempsey-Magner, Jeff, 6-1, 7-5. 3 — J. Palmen-Kocourek, 2-0, def. Carlson-Mendel, Jeff, 7-5, 6-0.

St. Catherine's/Lutheran results

SINGLES: 1 — Smith, 1-0, def. Altergott, SJ, 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Orth, 0-1, lost to Laventhall, SJ, 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Fischer, 0-1, lost to Harron, SJ, 6-1, 6-2. 4 — Sanchez, 0-1, lost to Nelson, TPS, 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Letsch-Howard, 1-0, def. Sonn-Olson, WW, 6-1, 6-3. 2 — B. Habeck-K. Habeck, 0-1, lost to Berry-Leinenweber, SJ, 6-1, 6-3. 3 — Poisel-Laipas, 0-1, lost to Carlson-Mendel, Jeff, 6-2, 7-5.

Catholic Central results

SINGLES: 1 — Paleka, 0-1, lost to Lien, Egd, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Ward, 0-1, lost to Rath, Mon, 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Sheehan, 0-1, lost to Mathiason, Mon, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Schilz-Naber, 0-1, lost to Pinnow-Martin, Jeff, no score available.

Girls golf

Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional

At Wanaki G.C., par-71

MEDALIST: Krutz, Brookfield Central, 72

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 91. 

Division 2 Xavier Sectional

At Ridgeway C.C., par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Xavier 387. 2. Wrightstown 405. 3. Lakeside Lutheran 412. 4. Denmark 433. 5. Winneconne 436. 6. Prairie 438. 7. Sturgeon Bay 478. 8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 491. 

MEDALIST: Berg, Freedom, 83.

PRAIRIE: Eitel 112, Lawler 100, Maraccini 109, Fosbinder 107. 

ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarty 136.

Boys soccer

St. Catherine's 4, Martin Luther 1 — St. Catherine's goals/assists: Moreno (Casares), Naidl (Sanchez), Mejia (Cotter), Galvan (Moreno). St. Catherinbe's saves: Johnson 3.

 

