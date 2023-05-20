RACINE — High schoolers wanting to look their best for prom this year received help from several area salon artists Saturday at The Main Project and Café, 1014 State St.

For the third straight year, Mercedes Felix and other professionals offered a range of services for free including makeup, hairstyling, manicures and eyebrow waxing for high schoolers.

The 2023 Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom took place Saturday evening at the Racine County Fairgrounds. This year’s Post Prom was the 70th annual event.

Racine area high schools hosted their own individual proms ahead of the citywide Post Prom.