Prep wrestling for Jan. 20

Badger Scramble

Union Grove individual results

106 — Peterson 4-1, sixth, pinned Payne, Oregon, 1:14 in round six. 120 — Co. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Verhagen, Kaukauna, 3-2 in first-place match. 126 — Cook 4-1, fifth, dec. over Welch, Sun Prairie, 8-4 in round six. 132 — Ca. Willis, 4-1, second, dec. by Eisch, Kaukauna, 1-0 in first-place match. 138 — Cozad 1-4, eighth, maj. dec. by Peter, Badger, 12-1 in round six. 145 — Moore 3-2, sixth, dec. by Martinez, Badger, 7-4 in fifth-place match. 152 — Sackman 3-2, fourth, dec. by Niday, Oregon, 11-5 in third-place match. 160 — Doberstein 0-5, eighth, med. forfeit to Anderson, Cedarburg, in seventh-place match. 182 — Hood 2-3, 10th, pinned by Kaminski, Waterford, 1:40 in ninth-place match. 195 — Ford 4-1, second, tech fall to Janssen, Little Chute, 2:19 in first-place match. 285 — Esch 3-2, second, pinned Okoro, Brookfield Central, 2:22 in round six.