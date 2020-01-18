Prep wrestling for Jan. 20

Badger Scramble
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Kaukauna 362.5, 2. Union Grove 222.5, 3. Waterford 207.5, 4. Nicolet 194.5, 5. Kewaskum 163.5, 6. Oregon 150, 7. Park 148.5, 8. Brookfield Central 145, 9. Sun Prairie 144.5, 10. Indian Trail 142.5.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 4-1, sixth, pinned Payne, Oregon, 1:14 in round six. 120 — Co. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Verhagen, Kaukauna, 3-2 in first-place match. 126 — Cook 4-1, fifth, dec. over Welch, Sun Prairie, 8-4 in round six. 132 — Ca. Willis, 4-1, second, dec. by Eisch, Kaukauna, 1-0 in first-place match. 138 — Cozad 1-4, eighth, maj. dec. by Peter, Badger, 12-1 in round six. 145 — Moore 3-2, sixth, dec. by Martinez, Badger, 7-4 in fifth-place match. 152 — Sackman 3-2, fourth, dec. by Niday, Oregon, 11-5 in third-place match. 160 — Doberstein 0-5, eighth, med. forfeit to Anderson, Cedarburg, in seventh-place match. 182 — Hood 2-3, 10th, pinned by Kaminski, Waterford, 1:40 in ninth-place match. 195 — Ford 4-1, second, tech fall to Janssen, Little Chute, 2:19 in first-place match. 285 — Esch 3-2, second, pinned Okoro, Brookfield Central, 2:22 in round six.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 4-1, second, pinned by Clark, Kaukauna, 2:49 in round six. 113 — Hu. Halter 4-1, second, pinned by Stritesky, Badger, 2:26 in first-place match. 132 — Rudzinski 3-1, fifth, dec. over Smith, Kaukauna, 7-3 in fifth-place match. 138 — Jo. Cherba 4-1, second, pinned by Stumpf, Kaukauna, 5:17 in round six. 152 — French 4-1, fifth, tech fall over Stanelle, Little Chute, 5:10 in fifth-place match. 160 — Ja. Cherba 2-3, fourth, pinned by Wendzicki, Kaukauna, 3:57 in third-place match. 170 — Danowski 3-2, third, dec. by Bekish, Kaukauna, 5-3 in round six. 182 — Kaminski 4-1, ninth, pinned Hood, Union Grove, 1:40 in ninth-place match. 285 — Morawetz 1-4, fifth, forfeit to Freund, Badger, in round six.
Park individual results
126 — Mendoza 4-1, second, overtime loss to Jankowski, Cedarburg, in round six. 145 — Bolton 3-2, fourth, pinned by Heiser, Oregon, 5:08 in third-place match. 152 — Wojciechowski 3-2, ninth, pinned Hersh, Nicolet, 3:14 in ninth-place match. 182 — Johnson 4-1, second, dec. by Steidinger, Cedarburg, 7-4 in first-place match. 182 — Nielsen 2-3, eighth, dec. by Connell, Indian Trail, 8-4 in seventh-place match. 195 — Ford 3-2, fifth, pinned by Strobel, Brookfield Central, 5:49 in fifth-place match. 220 — Campbell 5-0, first, maj. dec. over Kyles, Brookfield Central, 14-5 in first-place match. 285 — Valadez 3-2, fourth, dec. by Freund, Badger, 2-1 in round five.
Waukesha South Invitational
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Milton 270, 2. Waukesha South 198, 3. New London 148.5, 4. Westosha Central 124.5, 5. West Allis Central 114.5, 6. Waukesha North 111.5, 7. Menasha 107.5, 8. Milwaukee Marquette 102.5, 9. Madison La Follette 82.5, 10. Milwaukee Lutheran 80, 17. St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Prairie 18.
St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Prairie individual results
120 — J. Sanchez 0-2. 126 — Aranda 2-3, eighth, maj. dec. by Garcia, Waukesha South, 24-12 in seventh-place match. 132 — D. Sanchez 2-3, eighth, pinned by Restoule, Menasha, 3:24 in seventh-place match. 145 — Perugini 0-2. 152 — Falaschi 1-3. 160 — Simic 2-2. 170 — Lafountain 1-2. 195 — Cruz 2-3, sixth, pinned by Northington, Madison La Follette, 0:55 in fifth-place match.