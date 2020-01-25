Prep wrestling agate for Jan. 25

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Highlander Invitational

Burlington individual results

106 — Myszkewicz 2-3, 12th, dec. by Herrera, Fond du Lac, 5-4 in 11th-place match. 113 — Bird 5-0, first, maj. dec. over Wolbert, Kettle Moraine, 17-7 in first-place match. 120 — Traxinger 2-3, 15th, pinned Leon, Case, 0:35 in 15th-place match. 120 — Koenen 2-3, eighth, medical forfeit to Grzenia, Muskego, in seventh-place match. 126 — Cortez 2-2, 10th, dec. by Christel, Reedsville, 6-3 in ninth-place match. 132 — A. Skrundz 3-2, fourth, dec. by Abbasov, Waukesha South, 8-7 in third-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 3-2, 11th, maj. dec. over Paez, Horlick, 13-3 in 11th-place match. 145 — Ehlen 5-0, first, dec. over Hayward, Neenah, 5-1 in first-place match. 152 — Welker 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Smith, Kimberly, 15-7 in third-place match. 160 — Kumprey 3-2, fourth, medical forfeit to Morgan, Berlin, in third-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 5-0, first, pinned Willett, Oconomowoc, 0:48 in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 5-0, first, pinned Williams, Kimberly, 3:37 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 4-1, second, pinned by Kools, Neenah, 2:19 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 4-1, fifth, pinned Galloway, Milwaukee King, 2:59 in fifth-place match. 285 — Micke 2-3, 18th, pinned by Black, Waukesha West, 1:03 in 17th-place match.