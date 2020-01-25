Prep wrestling agate for Jan. 25

(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
Terry Kramer Open
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Slinger 383.5, 2. Prairie du Chien 369.5, 3. Waterford 347, 4. Kiel 301, 5. Janesville Craig 272, 6. Lomira 255, T-7. Fort Atkinson 251, T-7. Sauk Prairie 251, T-9. Edgerton 247, T-9. Pewaukee 247.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 5-0, first, dec. over Koenig, Prairie du Chien, 8-5 in first-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 5-0, first, dec. over Tonsor, Slinger, 8-1 in first-place match. 126 — Ha. Halter 5-0, first, maj. dec. over Parker, Slinger, 11-2 in first-place match. 132 — Cherba 4-1, second, dec. by Rogge, Prairie du Chien, 9-7 in first-place match. 138 — Rudzinski 2-3, seventh, pinned by Stevens, West Allis Hale, 2:58 in seventh-place match. 152 — Will French 4-1, second, maj. dec. by Maertz, Kewaskum, 16-8 in first-place match. 160 — Goldammer 3-2, third, dec. over Johnson, Pewaukee, 3-0 in third-place match. 170 — Danowski 4-1, fifth, dec. over Pence, Kiel, 7-2 in fifth-place match. 182 — Kaminski 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Shannon, Sun Prairie, 15-4 in third-place match. 195 — Trafelet 2-3, 10th, pinned by Diaz-Griffin, West Allis Hale, 1:28 in ninth-place match. 285 — Morawetz 2-3, eighth, medical forfeit to Burhans, Fort Atkinson, in seventh-place match.
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Highlander Invitational
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Burlington 431.5, 2. Germantown 325.5, 3. Neenah 308.5, 4. Port Washington 282, 5. Hartford 270.5, 6. Kimberly 269, 7. Union Grove 261.5, 8. Oak Creek 244.5, 9. Muskego 242, 10. Menomonee Falls 226, 24. Case 73.5, 24. Horlick 66.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 2-3, 12th, dec. by Herrera, Fond du Lac, 5-4 in 11th-place match. 113 — Bird 5-0, first, maj. dec. over Wolbert, Kettle Moraine, 17-7 in first-place match. 120 — Traxinger 2-3, 15th, pinned Leon, Case, 0:35 in 15th-place match. 120 — Koenen 2-3, eighth, medical forfeit to Grzenia, Muskego, in seventh-place match. 126 — Cortez 2-2, 10th, dec. by Christel, Reedsville, 6-3 in ninth-place match. 132 — A. Skrundz 3-2, fourth, dec. by Abbasov, Waukesha South, 8-7 in third-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 3-2, 11th, maj. dec. over Paez, Horlick, 13-3 in 11th-place match. 145 — Ehlen 5-0, first, dec. over Hayward, Neenah, 5-1 in first-place match. 152 — Welker 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Smith, Kimberly, 15-7 in third-place match. 160 — Kumprey 3-2, fourth, medical forfeit to Morgan, Berlin, in third-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 5-0, first, pinned Willett, Oconomowoc, 0:48 in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 5-0, first, pinned Williams, Kimberly, 3:37 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 4-1, second, pinned by Kools, Neenah, 2:19 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 4-1, fifth, pinned Galloway, Milwaukee King, 2:59 in fifth-place match. 285 — Micke 2-3, 18th, pinned by Black, Waukesha West, 1:03 in 17th-place match.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 3-1, ninth, pinned Gonzalez, Port Washington, 0:23 in ninth-place match. 126 — Th. Cook 2-3, eighth, dec. by McCray, Horlick, 14-8 in seventh-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 5-0, first, pinned Otis, Kimberly, 1:46 in first-place match. 132 — Ty. Cook 2-3, 19th, pinned Sauve, Menomonee Falls, 4:53 in 19th-place match. 138 — Cozard 1-4, 22nd, dec. by LaSage, Homestead, 15-11 in 21st-place match. 145 — Moore 3-2, sixth, dec. by Gishkowsky, Hartford, 6-5 in fifth-place match. 145 — Vanek 2-3, 19th, pinned Schlottke, Grafton, 0:13 in 19th-place match. 152 — Sackman 3-2, sixth, pinned by Dyke, Whitefish Bay, 1:07 in fifth-place match. 160 — D. Scacco 2-3, eighth, injury def. to Tamim, Homestead, 3:46 in seventh-place match. 170 — G. Scacco 3-2, 11th, pinned Servantez, Case, 1:00 in 11th-place match. 182 — Beaupre 2-3, 14th, dec. by Braun, Reedsville, 5-2 in 13th-place match. 182 — Hood 4-1, fifth, pinned Woodard, Waukesha West, 1:08 in fifth-place match. 195 — Ford 2-3, eighth, forfeit to Arent, Kimberly, in seventh-place match. 285 — Shevokas 2-3, 21st, forfeit by Boening, Berlin, in 21st-place match. 285 — Esch 3-2, fourth, pinned by Fochs, Neenah, 3:03 in third-place match.
Case individual results
106 — Driver 2-3, 14th, pinned by Rambert, Neenah, 1:46 in 13th-place match. 120 — Leon 0-4, 16th, pinned by Traxinger, Burlington, 0:35 in 15th-place match. 126 — Wahlen 0-3, 21st, received bye in 21st-place match. 132 — Alanis 2-4, 22nd, pinned by Mapes, Whitefish Bay, 5:06 in 21st-place match. 145 — Jackson 2-3, 15th, maj. dec. over Stetson, Reedsville, 9-0 in 15th-place match. 152 — Meier 2-3, 19th, overtime win over Alcazar, Oconomowoc, 10-8 in 19th-place match. 160 — Fuentes 1-4, 16th, pinned by Schaufelberger, Neenah, 1:48 in 15th-place match. 170 — Servantez 2-3, 12th, pinned by G. Scacco, Union Grove, 1:00 in 11th-place match. 182 — Webster 1-3, 12th, dec. by Dahms, Oconomowoc, 13-6 in 11th-place match. 195 — McGuire 2-3, 15th, pinned Orozco, Cudahy, 0:57 in 15th-place match. 220 — Luna 0-4, 16th, pinned by Dievelbiss, Menomonee Falls, 2:30 in 15th-place match. 285 — Arius 1-4, 16th, pinned by Wagner, Reedsville, 2:39 in 15th-place match.
Horlick individual results
113 — Opichka 1-3, 14th, pinned by Derleth, Berlin, 5:13 in 13th-place match. 126 — McCray 3-2, seventh, dec. over Th. Cook, Union Grove, 14-8 in seventh-place match. 132 — Roberts 2-3, eighth, pinned by Gerrits, New London, 1:11 in seventh-place match. 138 — Paez 2-3, 12th, maj. dec. by Shenkenberg, Burlington, 13-3 in 11th-place match.