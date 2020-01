Prep wrestling agate for Jan. 18

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Bradford/Reuther 47, Case 33

106 — Pignotti, B, pinned Driver 5:32. 113 — Villalobos, V, won by forfeit. 120 — Leon, C, dec. Jaimes 9-5. 126 — Wahlen, C, won by forfeit. 132 — Cor. Ramos, B, won by forfeit. 138 — Castillo, B, pinned Diener 0:51. 145 — Col. Ramos, B, won by forfeit. 152 — Meier, C, pinned Seidl 3:48. 160 — Widmar, B, tech. fall Fuentes 17-1. 170 — Servantez, C, pinned Walters 2:22. 182 — Smith, B, pinned Webster 1:51. 195 — McGuire, C, won by forfeit. 220 — Luna, C, pinned Pruitt 0:51. 285 — Vasquez, B, pinned Arias 0:44.

Indian Trail 54, Horlick 27

170 — Kiser, IT, won by forfeit. 182 — Connell, IT, won by forfeit. 195 — Cruz, IT, won by forfeit. 220 — Kochersperger, IT, won by forfeit. 285 — Townsend, IT, won by forfeit. 106 — Baken, IT, won by forfeit. 113 — Opichka, H, pinned Sullivan 2:19. 120 — Migdal, H, dec. Harmening 10-9. 126 — McCray, H, pinned Silva 1:18. 132 — Roberts, H, pinned Karls 1:29. 138 — Wilson, IT, won by forfeit. 145 — Hogan, IT, pinned Paez 3:51. 152 — Bellard, IT, pinned Faz 1:34. 160 — Lynch, H, pinned Sanchez 0:50.