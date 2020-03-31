Prep wrestling agate for Dec. 30

Lourdes On the Water Classic
At UW-Oshkosh
TEAM SCORES: 1. Coleman 332. 48. Park 50.
Park individual results
113 — Vick-Baker, 2-2, pinned by Faber, Lomira, 4:11. 138 — Vital, 1-2, pinned by Bakken, Mineral Point, 3:31. 182 — Nielsen, 1-2, lost to Smith, Chipewa Falls, 9-3. 195 — Ford, 3-2, lost to Sutter, Wisc. Lutheran, 7-4. 220 — Campbell, 3-2, 9th place, def. Dietzen, Omro, 7-4. 285 — Valadez, 1-2, lost to Letson, Neenah, 4-3.
Mid-States Classic
At UW-Whitewater
TEAM SCORES: 1. West Bend East 248. 2. Union Grove 228. 3. Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 221.5. 4. New Trier, Ill. 211.5. 5. Janesville Craig 208.5. 6. Evansville 207. 7. Harvard 191. 8. Oregon 186. 9. Beloit Turner 175. 10. Elkhorn 168.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Petersen, 3-2, seventh, pinned Spacht, B-B, 4:28. 120 — Co. Willis, 3-2, fourth, lost to Greening, Weya-Fremont, 5-2. 126 — Cook, 2-2, pinned by Greidanus, D-D, 2:20. 132 — Ca. Willis, 2-3, sixth, lost by forfeit to Chelminiak, D-D. 138 — Cozad, 0-2, pinned by Orloff, Pec-Argyle, :35. 145 — Moore, 1-2, lost to Martinez, LGB, maj. dec. 11-3. 152 — Sackman, 4-2, pinned Brunker, Pec-Argyle, 3:10. 160 — Scacco, 3-2, seventh, pinned Hirsi, Mather, 1:34. 170 — Doberstein, 4-3, eighth, pinned by Zamorano, Horicon, 2:50. 182 — Hood, 2-4, 12th, lost to Draeving, Turner, by inj. default. 195 — Ford, 2-3, eighth, lost to Schumann, Craig, maj. dec. 15-3. 285 — Esch, 4-2, fifth, def. LaVanway, WBE, by medical forfeit.
