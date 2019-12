Prep wresling results Dec. 7

Burlington 68, Westosha Central 12

182 — Gehring, B, pinned Sekey 1:55. 195 — Wallace, B, won by forfeit. 220 — Tietz, B, won by forfeit. 285 — Christensen, WC, pinned Baumeister 2:33. 106 — Myszkewicz, B, won by forfeit. 113 — Kiesler, B, won by forfeit. 120 — Bird, B, won by forfeit. 126 — Koenen, B, pinned Beth 0:13. 132 — Cortez, B, won by forfeit. 138 — Stevenson, Bk, tech. fall Flores 23-8 (2:47). 145 — Shenkenberg, B, dec. Soto 14-10. 152 — Welker, B, pinned Shane 1:59. 160 — Kumprey, B, won by forfeit. 170 — Seward, WC, pinned Karnes 3:26.

Union Grove 57, Badger 19

160 — D. Scacco, UG, won by forfeit. 170 — Pagels, UG, won by forfeit. 182 — Hood, UG, won by forfeit. 195 — Ford, UG, won by forfeit. 220 — Geiss, UG, won by forfeit. 285 — Freund, B, dec. Esch 5-0. 106 — Peterson, UG, won by forfeit. 113 — Jo. Stritesky, B, won by forfeit. 120 — Co. Willis, UG, won by forfeit. 126 — Zilskie, B, pinned Cook 6:18. 132 — Ca. Willis, UG, dec. Ja. Stritesky 4-2, OT. 138 — Cozad, UG, pinned Amann 1:15. 145 — Peter, B, maj. dec. Storm-Voltz 14-0. 152 — Sackman, UG, won by forfeit.