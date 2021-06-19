Prep track agate for June 20

WIAA Division 3 Princeton Sectional
(FRIDAY'S FINAL RESULTS)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (top 10 and Racine County): 1. Cambridge 59, 2. Benton-Scales Mount-Shullsburg 47, 3. Cuba City 46, 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 42, 5. (tie) Cambria-Friesland/Randolph, Darlington 41, 7. (tie) Racine Lutheran, Beaver Dam Wayland 30, 9. (tie) Deerfield, Princeton/Green Lake 28, 13. (tie) Prairie, Monticello 23, 26. (tie) Catholic Central, Fall River 10.
Individual results (top four and Racine County)
High jump — 1. Blevins, Fall River, 6-1, 2. Fosler, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 6-1, 3. Hart, Cambria-Friesland, 6-0, 4. McCourt, Catholic Central, 5-10, 6. Hunter, Prairie, 5-10. Pole vault — 1. Soda, Princeton/Green Lake, 13-0, 2. Jones, Cambridge, 12-6, 3. Bach, Deerfield, 12-6, 4. Hendrix, Winnebago Lutheran, 12-0. Long jump — 1. Ogari, Cent. Wisconsin Christian, 19-7¼, 2. Evenstad, Darlington, 19-6¼, 3. Leeser, Cuba City, 19-2½, 4. Kuehl, Hustisford, 19-½, 8. Hunter, Prairie, 18-1¼, 13. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 16-6½. Triple jump — 1. Kuehl, Hustisford, 44-1¼, 2. Flood-Elyafi, Orfordville Parkview, 42-4, 3. Rowe, Rio, 41-9, 4. Soda, Princeton/Green Lake, 40-½, 8. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 38-5, 12. Kraus, Racine Lutheran, 36-¾. Shot put — 1. Pable, St. Joseph, 53-7, 2. Lund, Cambridge, 47-1, 3. Kopp, Cuba City, 45-11, 4. Stein, Cambridge, 45-4, 11. Nelson, Racine Lutheran, 34-5, 14. Pritchet, Racine Lutheran, 30-0. Discus — 1. Misky, Cuba City, 161-11, 2. Pable, St. Joseph, 158-0, 3. Kopp, Cuba City, 151-0, 4. Trepte, Living Word Lutheran, 144-1, 8. Pritchet, Racine Lutheran, 116-6, 13. Nelson, Racine Lutheran, 98-10. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Darlington 8:32.58, 2. Ozaukee 8:35.86, 3. Cambridge 8:44.40, 4. Deerfield 8:46.99, 5. Prairie (Babu, Clark, Boerner, Jorgenson) 8:50.82, 9. Racine Lutheran (Baranowski, C. Falaschi, Schmierer, Rasch) 9:20.49. 110 high hurdles — 1. Albrecht, Cambria-Friesland, 15.19, 2. Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, 15.51, 3. Lasack, Deerfield, 15.70, 4. Yherges, Cambridge, 16.00. 100 meters — 1. Brahm, Palmyra-Eagle, 11.04, 2. Eubanks, Wayland, 11.19, 3. Evenstad, Darlington, 11.20, 4. Weatherford, St. Joseph, 11.24, 6. Stich, Catholic Central, 11.38. 1,600 — 1. Finger, Dodgeland, 4:37.11, 2. Guenther, Monticello, 4:42.38, 3. Klaus, Ozaukee, 4:43.19, 4. Biever, Random Lake, 4:44.99. 4x200 relay — 1. Benton-SM-Shullsburg 1:33.22, 2. Racine Lutheran (Kraus, Rasch, Schmierer, Zawicki) 1:33.88, 3. St. Joseph 1:34.45, 4. Palmyra-Eagle 1:34.94, 7. Catholic Central (Sullivan, Guerrero, Robson, Stich) 1:39.82. 400 — 1. Babu, Prairie, 52.40, 2. Rescorla, Random Lake, 52.71, 3. Hughland, Wayland, 53.28, 4. Wicker, Monticello, 53.48, 11. Baranowski, Racine Lutheran, 55.77, 15. Chadwick, Prairie, 59.40. 4x100 relay — 1. Cedar Grove-Beldium 44.92, 2. St. Joseph 45.13, 3. Cuba City 45.29, 4. Benton-SM-Shullsburg 45.38, 7. Racine Lutheran (Juga, Kraus, Morris, N. Falaschi) 47.14, 11. Catholic Central (Sullivan, Guerrero, Robson, Stich) 48.65. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Albrecht, Cambria-Friesland, 40.17, 2. Lasack, Deerfield, 41.12, 3. Evenstad, Darlington, 41.27, 4. Soda, Princeton/Green Lake, 41.37, 5. Schmierer, Racine Lutheran, 41.55, 7. Mcgravey-Tate, Prairie, 42.84. 800 — 1. Finger, Dodgeland, 1:58.02, 2. Karavergos, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 1:59.26, 3. Guenther, Monticello, 2:02.12, 4. Hughland, Wayland, 2:02.31, 6. Boerner, Prairie, 2:09.60, 12. Pedone, Catholic Central, 2:18.55, 15. Craig, Catholic Central, 2:24.89. 200 — 1. Hart, Cambria-Friesland, 23.53, 2. Eubanks, Wayland, 23.77, 3. Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, 23.86, 4. Hyland, St. Mary’s Springs, 24.03. 3,200 — 1. Connolly, Iowa-Grant, 10:03.86, 2. Reuter, Darlington, 10:10.13, 3. Huffman, Cambridge, 10:10.32, 4. Lesac, Eastbrook, 10:21.48. 4x400 relay — 1. Benton-SM-Shullsburg 3:27.63, 2. Pardeeville 3:35.81, 3. Palmyra-Eagle 3:37.90, 4. Cent. Wisconsin Christian, 3:39.18.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (top 10 and Racine County): 1. Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg 73, 2. Ozaukee 67, 3. Dodgeland 49, 4. Cuba City 44.5, 5. (tie) Random Lake, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 37, 7. Darlington 35, 8. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 33, 9. Winnebago Lutheran 28, 10. Living Word Lutheran 27, 11. Prairie 26, 14. Catholic Central 20, 33. Racine Lutheran 2.
Individual results (top four and Racine County)
High jump — 1. Friese, Cent. Wisconsin Christian, 5-2, 2. Armstrong, Random Lake, 5-2, 3. Klein, Catholic Central, 5-0, 4. Smies, Cent. Wisconsin Christian, 5-0, 9. (tie) Walkington, Catholic Central, 4-8. Pole vault — 1. Firari, Dodgeland, 10-6, 2. Russell, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 10-0, 3. Moreau, Winnebago Lutheran, 9-0, 4. H. Martensen, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 8-9. Long jump — 1. Meyer, Ozaukee, 16-6½, 2. Coon, St. Mary’s Springs, 16-¼, 3. Mosher, Waterloo, 15-7¼, 4. Howard, Milw. Science, 15-7, 5. Perry, Prairie, 15-6¾, 14. Garratt, Catholic Central, 13-1, 16. Kennedy, Prairie, 12-7¼. Triple jump — 1. Daughterty, Cuba City, 34-10, 2. Mosher, Waterloo, 34-5¾, 3. Armstrong, Random Lake, 34-2½, 4. Meyer, Ozaukee, 33-3¾, 8. Klein, Catholic Central, 31-10¾, 14. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 28-1. Shot put — 1. Bader, Dodgeland, 35-11, 2. Juergensen, Living Word Lutheran, 35-3, 3. Albert, Cuba City, 33-7½. 4. Hutzler, Rio, 32-11, 13. Nelson, Racine Lutheran, 26-4. Discus — 1. Kemnitz, Winnebago Lutheran, 104-5, 2. Collins, Black Hawk, 104-4, 3. Breneman, Pardeeville, 99-2, 4. Bader, Dodgeland, 98-11, 12. Nelson, Racine Lutheran, 82-0. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Benton-SM-Shullsburg 10:05.52, 2. Ozaukee 10:19.62, 3. Cedar Grove-Belgium 10:20.57, 4. Darlington 10:24.77, 7. Catholic Central (Ramsey, Murphy, Peterson, Frisch) 11:12.79. 100 high hurdles — 1. Amend, Markesan, 16.59, 2. Kennedy, Cambria-Friesland, 16.61, 3. Hoffman, Ozaukee, 16.77, 4. Moreau, Winnebago Lutheran, 18.13. 100 meters — 1. Siewert, Deerfield, 12.41, 2. Firari, Dodgeland, 12.60, 3. Perry, Prairie, 12.83, 4. McFadden, Ozaukee, 12.88. 1,600 — 1. K. Martensen, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 5:17.39, 2. Van Horn, Random Lake, 5:28.23, 3. Ahnen, Albany, 5:33.94, 4. Whinney, Madison Country Day, 5:34.57, 11. Seils, Racine Lutheran, 6:02.86, 16. Ulrich, Prairie, 6:30.69. 4x200 relay — 1. Darlington 1:50.23, 2. Prairie (Collier-White, Kennedy, Perry, Thompson) 1:51.06, 3. Johnson Creek 1:51.38, 4. St. Mary’s Springs, 1:51.71, 7. Catholic Central (Walkington, E. Lynch, Von Rabenau, Klein) 1:53.89. 400 — 1. Clark, Monticello, 1:01.98, 2. Weiss, Living Word Lutheran, 1:02.15, 3. Fredrick, Palmyra-Eagle, 1:02.68, 4. Hildebrandt, Hustisford, 1:02.80, 12. Frisch, Catholic Central, 1:12.20, 14. Rogan, Catholic Central, 1:17.69. 4x100 relay — 1. Darlington 52.44, 2. Prairie (Thompson, Perry, Kennedy, Collier-White) 52.80, 3. St. Mary’s Springs 52.94, 4. Cuba City 53.25, 8. Catholic Central (Walkington, Garratt, Von Rabenau, Klein) 54.65, 11. Racine Lutheran (CAdd, Dickkut, Habeck, Juga) 56.21. 300 low hurdles — 1. Hoffman, Ozaukee, 46.84, 2. Ruis, Cent. Wisconsin Christian, 48.62, 3. Patterson, Johnson Creek, 49.93, 4. Tisch, Pecatonica/Argyle, 50.16. 800 — 1. Martensen, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 2:17.51, 2. Van Horn, Random Lake, 2:26.43, 3. Czeshinski, Palmyra-Eagle, 2:27.61, 4. Brown, Cambridge, 2:28.10, 11. Kmecak, Catholic Central, 2:37.30, 13. Ramsey, Catholic Central, 2:43.68, 16. Peterson, Catholic Central, 2:53.46. 200 — 1. Siewert, Deerfield, 26.71, 2. McFadden, Ozaukee, 26.72, 3. Duckett, Cambria-Friesland, 27.56, 4. Balsewicz, Living Word Lutheran, 27.70. 3,200 — 1. K. Martinsen, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 11:11.45, 2. H. Martensen, Benton-SM-Shullsburg, 11:47.75, 3. Large, Ozaukee, 12:26.75, 4. McKee, Ozaukee, 12:51.87, 7. Seils, Racine Lutheran, 13:19.51, 11. Murphy, Catholic Central, 13:33.07, 13. K. Lynch, Catholic Central, 14.28.32. 4x400 relay — 1. Dodgeland 4:15.80, 2. St. Mary’s Springs 4:18.04, 3. Random Lake 4:24.40, 4. Cent. Wisconsin Christian 4:25.74. 5. Catholic Central (Von Rabenau, Ramsey, E. Lynch, Kmecak) 4:26.23.