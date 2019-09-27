(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Prairie 4, Brookfield Academy 3

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, P, def. Cartwright 6-1, 6-1. 2 — Davis, P, def. Kass 6-3, 6-2. 3 — Janavitz, BA, def. Walker 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. 4 — Bhatia, BA, def. Nelson 7-5, 6-4.

DOUBLES: 1 — Cookman-Palmen, P, def. Krohn-Zhu, 3-6, 6-1, 10-0. 2 — Marshall-Weiss, BA, def. Yan-Vartanian 6-3, 2-0, ret. 3 — Kocourek-Palmen, P, def. Watts-Zeiler 6-2, 6-2.

