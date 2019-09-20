Case 6, Park 1

SINGLES: 1 — Klinkhammer, C, def. Sathyanarayanan 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Jaeck, C, def. Gillespie 6-0, 6-1. 3 — Nedeljkovic, C, def. Dieck 6-3, 6-2. 4 — Munagavalasa, C, def. Hyde 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Senzig-Robinson, P, def. Bertzyk-Petrick 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Nelson-Vogt, C, def. Getman-Martinez 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). 3 — Shaw-McCray, C, def. King-McGee 6-0, 6-1.

Elkhorn 4, Union Grove 3

SINGLES: 1 — Gromacki, E, def. Good 6-0, 6-3. 2 — Trost, E, def. Wilks 7-5, 6-0. 3 — Barkes, E, def. Reiter 6-3, 6-1. 4 — LaFavor, E, def. Lekschas 7-5, 6-3.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. Leahy-Timmer 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Kemper-Weis, UG, def. Sperle-Regner 6-4, 7-5. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Cook-Korosec 6-2, 7-5.

Prairie 6, Saint Thomas More 1

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, P, def. Horzewski 6-2, 6-0. 2 — Davis, P, def. Hoffmann 6-0, 6-2. 3 — Walker, P, def. Bello 6-4, 6-0. 4 — Nelson, P, def. Tovar 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — A. Palmen-Cookman, P, def. Tejhada-Daun 6-3, 6-0. 2 — Clarey-Greenberg, TM, def. Yan-Vartanian 1-6, 7-6 (3), 14-12. 3 — Kocourek-J. Palmen, P, def. Wolf-Nowakowski/Carella 6-0, 6-1.

