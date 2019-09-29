Metro Classic Conference Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. The Prairie School 49, T-2. Greendale Marin Luther 24, T-2. Kenosha St. Joseph 24, 4. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 21, 5. St. Catherine's 19, T-6. Whitefish Bay Dominican 0, T-6. Burlington-Catholic Central 0.
Burlington-Catholic Central
SINGLES: 1 — Hicks, GML, def. Paleka, BCC, 6-0, 6-1. Horzewski, MSTM, def. Paleka, BCC, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Trumble, GML, def. Ward, BCC, 6-0, 6-0. Poisl, SCHS, def. Ward, BCC, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Ziebell-Ortiz, GML, def. Schilz-Naber, BCC, 6-2, 6-3. Daun-Tajada, MSTM, def. Schilz-Naber, BCC, 6-2, 6-2.
St. Catherine's
SINGLES: 1 — Smith, SCHS, def. Hicks, GML, 6-3, 6-1. Gesner, TPS, def. Smith, SCHS, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Laventhall, KSJ, def. Poisl, SCHS, 6-0, 6-1. Poisl, SCHS, def. Ward, BCC, 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Bello, MSTM, Orth, SCHS, 6-2, 7-6 (7). 4 — Roberts, GML, def. Fischer, SCHS, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.
DOUBLES: 1 — Letsch-Howard, SCHS, def. Ziebell-Ortiz, GML, 6-0, 6-1. Palmen-Cookman, TPS, def. Letsch-Howard, SCHS, 6-1, 6-1. 2 — Novotny-Moravee, GML, def. B.Habeck-K.Habeck, SCHS, 6-3, 6-3. 3 — Alverez-Sanchez, SCHS, def. Wolf-Nowakowski-Carella, MSTM, 6-4, 6-4. Palmen-Kocourek, TPS, def. Alverez-Sanchez, SCHS, 6-1, 6-3.
The Prairie School
SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, TPS, def. Altergott, KSJ, 6-0, 6-0. Gesner, TPS, def. Smith, SCHS, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Davis, TPS, def. Laventhall, KSJ, 6-2, 6-3. Davis, TPS, def. Hoffmann, STM, 6-4, 6-2. 3 — Walker, TPS, def. Bello, MSTM, 6-1, 6-2. Walker, TPS, def. Harron, KSJ, 6-1, 6-0. 4 — Nelson, TPS, def. Mortell, MSTM, 6-1, 6-0. Nelson, TPS, def. Roberts, GML, 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES: 1 — Palmen-Cookman, TPS, def. Bernhardt-Hart, KSJ, 6-0, 6-0. Palmen-Cookman, TPS, def. Letsch-Howard, SCHS, 6-1, 6-1. 2 — Vartanian-Yan, TPS, def. Novotny-Moravee, GML, 6-4, 6-1. Vartanian-Yan, TPS, def. Clarey-Greenberg, MSTM, 6-3, 6-2. 3 — Palmen-Kocourek, TPS, def. Hoemke-Gonzalez, GML, 6-2, 6-1. Palmen-Kocourek, TPS, def. Alverez-Sanchez, SCHS, 6-1, 6-3.
