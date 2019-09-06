Franklin 4, Case 3

SINGLES

1 — Klinkhammer, Case, def. Yang, Franklin, 6-1, 6-1.

2 — Jaeck, Case, def. Peterson, Franklin, 6-1, 6-3.

3 — Jacklin, Case, def. McKenzie, Franklin, 6-3, 6-0.

4 — Wockman, Franklin, def. Munagavalasa, Case, 6-4, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1 — Dekker-Dzuibek, Franklin, def. Bertzyk-Nedeljkovic, Case.

2 — Mirsberger-Lehman, Franklin, def. Petrick-Wieties, Case, 6-0, 6-0.

3 — Staude-Easterlin, Franklin, def. Shaw-McCray, Case, 6-2, 6-2.

Waterford 4. Burlington 3

SINGLES

1 — Beaston, Waterford, def. E. Rauch, Burlington, 6-2, 6-2.

2 — Northrop, Burlington, def. Novak, Waterford, 7-6, 6-2.

3 — Wallen, Waterford, def. Raboine, Burlington, 6-4, 6-4.

4 — A. Rauch, Burlington, def. Bleimehl, Waterford, 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

1 — Leshok-McClure, Waterford, def. Way-Krause, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5.

2 — Benavides-Peterson, Waterford, def. Donegan-Runkel, Burlington, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

3 — Matson-Traxinger, Burlington, def. Yoder-Schamber, Waterford, 7-5, 6-1.

Union Grove 7. Delavan-Darien 0

SINGLES

1 — Good, Union Grove, def. Peralta, Delavan, 6-0, 6-0.

2 — Wilks, Union Grove, def. Duran, 6-0, 6-0.

3 — Reiter, Union Grove, def. Jory, Delavan, 6-0, 6-1.

4 — Lekschas, Union Grove, def. Montelongo, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1 — Maurer-Krause, Union Grove, def. DeJong-Aleman, 6-0, 6-0.

2 — Kemper-Weis, Union Grove, def. Patel-Shackett, 6-1, 6-1.

3 — Chizek-Hagen, Union Grove, def. Olson-Crull, 6-0, 6-0.

