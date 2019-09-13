High school girls

Park 4, Horlick 3

SINGLES: 1 — Jenelle Schell, H, def. Sathyanarayanan 6-3, 6-4. 2 — Gillespie, P, def. Babington 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Nisler, H, def. Dieck 6-4, 6-3. 4 — Hyde, P, def. Mathew 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Robinson-Senzig, P, def. Morales-Avila 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Getman-Martinez, P, def. Eckblad-Varebrook 6-2, 7-5. 3 — Tenboer-Martinez, H, def. King-Dobrowski 6-1, 6-4.

Burlington 5, Wilmot 2

SINGLES: 1 — Amundson, W, def. Rause 6-3, 6-1. 2 — Northrop, B, def. Bonogofsky 6-1, 7-5. 3 — Raioine, B, def. Mojonner 6-1, 6-1. 4 — Boetoner, B, def. Regnier 6-1, 6-5. 

DOUBLES: 1 — Hammons-Pahl, W, def. Wan-Krause 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Runker-Lonegal, B, def. Smyk-Moe 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Matson-Traxinger, B, def. Haug-Snow 6-0, 6-3.

Lake Geneva Badger 6, Union Grove 1

SINGLES: 1 — Iderzul, B, def. Good 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Miller, B, def. Wilks 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Alberts, B, def. Reiter 6-0, 6-0. 4 —  Trent, B, def. Lekschas 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. Anderson-Ripkey 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. 2 — Strassa-Luno, B, def. Kemper-Weis 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Lauer-Haase, B, def. Chizek-Hagen 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Prairie 7, Greendale Martin Luther 0

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, P, def. Hicks 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Davis, P, def. Trumble 6-1, 6-1. 3 — Walker, P, def. Powell 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. 4 — Nelson, P, def. Lemerande 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES: 1 — Cookman-Palmen, P, def. Ortiz-Ziebell 6-1, 6-2. 2 — Yan-Vartanian, P, def. Novotny-Moravec 7-5, 7-5. 3 — Palmen-Kocourek, P, def. Hoemke-Gonzales 6-1, 6-2.

