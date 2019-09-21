Union Grove 5, Kenosha Bradford 2

SINGLES: 1 — Maurer, UG, def. Davison, KB, 7-5, 6-0. 2 — Tenuta, KB, def. Weis, UG, 6-2, 6-1. 3 — Valentine, KB, def. Chizek, UG, 6-2, 6-0. 4 — Kemper, UG, def. Radulovic, KB, 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES: 1 — Good-Krause, UG, def. Koloen-Torres, KB, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Wilks-Reiter, UG, def. Schroeder-Scarmardo, KB, 6-3, 6-1. 3 — Lekschas-Hagen, UG, def. Cecchi-Kozmer, KB, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

