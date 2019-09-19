New Berlin West 5

St. Catherine's/Lutheran 2

(WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS)

SINGLES: 1 — K. Smith, SC, def. Schaper 5-7, 6-4, 11-9. 2 — Vernon, W, def. Poisl 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Covert, W, def. Sanchez 6-0, 6-1. 4 — Bennett, W, def. Liapis 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Howard-Letsch, SC, def. Ostrowski-Trayanov 6-4, 6-0. 2 — Golla-Spychalla, W, def. K. habeck-B. habeck 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. 3 — Antlfinger-Hant, W, def. Orth-M. Smith 6-2, 4-6, 15-13.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Indian Trail 7, Horlick 0

SINGLES: 1 — Ristau def. Schell 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Rizzo def. Babington 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Youngman def. Nisler 6-0, 6-2. 4 — Kandrakota def. Matthew 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Murawski-Kenefick def. Morales-Avila 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Quick-Holm def. Eckland-Varebrook 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Smith-Chapa def. Tenboer-Davis 6-1, 6-1.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments