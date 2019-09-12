Case 7, Horlick 0

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

SINGLES: 1 — Klinkhammer def. Schelle 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Jaeck def. Babington 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Jacklin def. Morales 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Munagavalasa def. Mathew 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Bertzyk-Nedeljkovic def. Nisler-Avila 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Petrick-Wieties def. Eckblad-Varebrook 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 3 — McCray-Shaw def. Tenboer-Martinez 6-0, 6-0.

