(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

INDIAN TRAIL 5, CASE 2

SINGLES: 1 — Ristau, IT, def. Klinkhammer 6-4, 6-3. 2 — Jaeck, C, def. Rizzo 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Jacklin, C, def. Youngman 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. 4 — Kandrokoles, IT, def. Munagavalasa 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES: 1 — Murauski-Kenesie, IT, def. Bertcyk-Nedeljkovic 6-2, 6-0. 2 — Quick-Holmes, IT, def. Wieties-Petrick 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Chapa-Smith, IT, def. Shaw-McCray 6-2, 6-6 (7-4).

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1

SINGLES: 1 — Jantz, WC, def. Rauch 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. 2 — Northrup, WC, def. Wells 6-1, 6-4. 3 — Alcable, WC, def. Raboine 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3). 4 — Boettcher, B, def. Brinlemar 6-4, 6-2.

DOUBLES: 1 — Wermeling-Gillmore, WC, def. Way-Krause 6-2, 6-2. 2 — Beth-Wysichko, WC, def. Donegan-Runkel 6-3, 6-1. 3 — Cerricia-Spafford, WC, def. Matson-Traxinger 4-6, 6-0, 601.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments