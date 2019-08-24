(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Badger Sweet 16 Invitational

BURLINGTON DUAL MEET SCORES: Janesville Craig 7, Burlington 0. Burlington 6, Fort Atkinson 1. New Berlin Eisenhower 7, Burlington 0.

SINGLES: 1 — E. Rauch 1-1. 2 — North 0-2. 3 — Raboine 1-1. 4 — A. Rauch 1-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Way-Johnson 1-1. 2 — Donegan-Runkel 1-1. 3 — McNamara-Boettcher 1-1.

