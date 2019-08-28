Racine County Invitational
At Case H.S.
TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 30, 2. Case 26.5, 3. Prairie 23.5, 4. Burlington 16, 5. St. Catherine's 11, 6. Park 5.5, 7. Waterford 4, 8. Horlick 3, 9. Catholic Central 0.
Individual results
SINGLES
1 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Gesner, Prairie, def. Klinkhammer, Case, 6-0, 6-4. THIRD PLACE: Smith, St. Catherine's, def. Good, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-1. FIFTH PLACE: E. Rauch, Burlington, def. Sanannhayanan, Park, 6-0, 6-2.
2 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Jaeck, Case, def. Davis, Prairie, 6-4, 6-1. THIRD PLACE: Northrop, Burlington, def. Wilks, Union Grove, 6-4, 6-2. FIFTH PLACE: Gillespie, Park, def. Poisl, St. Catherine's, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
3 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Jacklin, Case, def. Raboine, Burlington, 6-1, 6-0. THIRD PLACE: Wallen, Waterford, def. Reiter, Union Grove, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. FIFTH PLACE: Walker, Prairie, def. Nisler, Horlick, 6-1, 6-0.
4 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Lekschas, Union Grove, def. Munagavalasa, Case, 6-2, 6-3. THIRD PLACE: Nelson, Prairie, def. Hyde, Park, 6-0, 6-3. FIFTH PLACE: A. Rauch, Burlington, def. Eckblad, Horlick, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Maurer-Krause, Union Grove, def. Allen-Leshok, Waterford, 6-0, 6-1. THIRD PLACE: Cookman-A. Palmen, Prairie, def. Bertzyk-Nedeljkovic, Case, 6-1, 6-1. FIFTH PLACE: Howard-Letsch, St. Catherine's, def. Way-Johnson, Burlington, 6-2, 6-1.
2 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Weis-Kemper, Union Grove, def. B. Habeck-K. Habeck, St. Catherine's, 6-0, 6-2. THIRD PLACE: Donegan-Runkel, Burlington, def. Yan-Vartanian, Prairie, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. FIFTH PLACE: Vogt-Wieties, Case, def. Martinez-Getman, Park, 6-1, 6-0.
3 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Chizek-Hagen, Union Grove, def. J. Palmen-Kocurek, Prairie, 6-1, 6-2. THIRD PLACE: McCray-Shaw, Case, def. McNamara-Boettcher, Burlington, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4. FIFTH PLACE: Orth-Fischer, St. Catherine's, def. Davis-Mathew, Horlick, 6-4, 6-2.
