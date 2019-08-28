Racine County Invitational

At Case H.S.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 30, 2. Case 26.5, 3. Prairie 23.5, 4. Burlington 16, 5. St. Catherine's 11, 6. Park 5.5, 7. Waterford 4, 8. Horlick 3, 9. Catholic Central 0.

Individual results

SINGLES

1 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Gesner, Prairie, def. Klinkhammer, Case, 6-0, 6-4. THIRD PLACE: Smith, St. Catherine's, def. Good, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-1. FIFTH PLACE: E. Rauch, Burlington, def. Sanannhayanan, Park, 6-0, 6-2.

2 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Jaeck, Case, def. Davis, Prairie, 6-4, 6-1. THIRD PLACE: Northrop, Burlington, def. Wilks, Union Grove, 6-4, 6-2. FIFTH PLACE: Gillespie, Park, def. Poisl, St. Catherine's, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

3 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Jacklin, Case, def. Raboine, Burlington, 6-1, 6-0. THIRD PLACE: Wallen, Waterford, def. Reiter, Union Grove, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. FIFTH PLACE: Walker, Prairie, def. Nisler, Horlick, 6-1, 6-0.

4 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Lekschas, Union Grove, def. Munagavalasa, Case, 6-2, 6-3. THIRD PLACE: Nelson, Prairie, def. Hyde, Park, 6-0, 6-3. FIFTH PLACE: A. Rauch, Burlington, def. Eckblad, Horlick, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Maurer-Krause, Union Grove, def. Allen-Leshok, Waterford, 6-0, 6-1. THIRD PLACE: Cookman-A. Palmen, Prairie, def. Bertzyk-Nedeljkovic, Case, 6-1, 6-1. FIFTH PLACE: Howard-Letsch, St. Catherine's, def. Way-Johnson, Burlington, 6-2, 6-1. 

2  — CHAMPIONSHIP: Weis-Kemper, Union Grove, def. B. Habeck-K. Habeck, St. Catherine's, 6-0, 6-2. THIRD PLACE: Donegan-Runkel, Burlington, def. Yan-Vartanian, Prairie, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. FIFTH PLACE: Vogt-Wieties, Case, def. Martinez-Getman, Park, 6-1, 6-0.

3 — CHAMPIONSHIP: Chizek-Hagen, Union Grove, def. J. Palmen-Kocurek, Prairie, 6-1, 6-2. THIRD PLACE: McCray-Shaw, Case, def. McNamara-Boettcher, Burlington, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4. FIFTH PLACE: Orth-Fischer, St. Catherine's, def. Davis-Mathew, Horlick, 6-4, 6-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments