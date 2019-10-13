(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
BELOIT FALL INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: 1. West Bend West/East 506, 2. Milton 416.5, 3. Lake Geneva Badger 360.5, 4. Janesville Parker/Evansville 304, 5. Beloit Memorial 299, 6. Edgerton 259.5, 7. Case 236, 8. Madison LaFollette 222.5, 9. Jefferson/Cambridge 210.5, 10. Madison East 173, 11. Fort Atkinson 128.5, 12. Harlem 86, 13. Delavan-Darien 53.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Milton 1:53.05, 3. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Frodl), 1:57.71. 200 freestyle — 1. Schieldt, Edgerton, 2:03.49, 5. Peterson, Case, 2:12.50. 100 individual medley — 1. Bollendorf, Case, 1:05.27. 50 freestyle — 1. Terry, LaFollette, 25.03. 100 freestyle relay — 1. LaFollette 49.70. 50 butterfly — 1. Cramer, Milton, 26.82. 100 freestyle — 1. Peterson, Jefferson-Cambridge, 55.69. 200 individual medley — 1. Ratzburg, Milton, 2:10.99, 3. N. Badillo, Case, 2:21.70. 100 medley relay — Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Frodl), 55.47. 50 backstroke — 1. Gorski, Edgerton, 29.47. 50 breaststroke — 1. Rosenthal, Madison East, 32.79. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Milton 1:41.58. 100 butterfly — 1. Champagne, West Bend/East, 1:02.38, 4. Bollendorf, Case, 1:04.23. 100 backstroke — 1. Cramer, Milton, 58.17; 2. S. Badillo, Case, 1:03.90. 100 breaststroke — 1. Ratzburg, Milton, 1:09.08, 2. N. Badillo, Case, 1:13.02. 150 sprint relay — 1. Badger 1:19.89.
