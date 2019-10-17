Delavan-Darien triple dual

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Burlington Co-op dual meet scores

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Burlington Co-op 131, Platteville/Lancaster 39

Burlington Co-op 135, Delavan-Darien 35

200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Schultz, Richards, H. Dahms) 1:58.00, 2. Burlington Co-op (Smith, Reesman, Lueth, Slauson) 2:05.96. 200 freestyle — 1. Dietzel, Bur, 2:03.54, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 2:16.01. 200 individual medley — 1. Richards, Bur, 2:26.69, 3. Glazebrook, Bur, 2:34.92. 50 freestyle — 1. H. Dahms, Bur, 26.87, 2. Craig, Bur, 27.25. 100 butterfly — 1. Albert-Nelson, Pla/Lan, 1:02.01, 2. Dietzel, Bur, 1:03.99, 3. Schultz, Bur, 1:04.54. 100 freestyle — 1. Smith, Bur, 58.17, 2. Vitek, Bur, 1:00.75, 3. Tello, Bur, 1:00.94. 500 freestyle — 1. Albert-Nelson, Pla/Lan, 5:45.68, 2, Richards, Bur, 5:59.56, 3. Craig, Bur, 6:17.27. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Keeker, Richard, Schultz) 1:47.50, 2. Burlington Co-op (Glazebrook, Lueth, Slauson, Craig) 1:55.57. 100 backstroke — 1. Schultz, Bur, 1:06.12, 2. Smith, Burlk 1:06.17, 3. Tello, Bur, 1:08.35. 100 breaststroke — 1. Reesman, Bur, 1:19.25, 2. Ferguson, Bur, 1:20.81. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Hernandez, Vitek, H. Dahms) 4:00.13, 2. Burlington Co-op (Glazebrook, Slauson, Craig, Smith) 4:03.30.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments