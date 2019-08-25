(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
Panther Relays
At Park H.S.
TEAM SCORES: 1. Case 310, 2. Kenosha Indian Trail 302, 3. (tie) Horlick, Kenosha Tremper 230, 5. Kenosha Bradford 206, 6. Park 160, 7. Prairie-St. Catherine's 134.
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 4:15.73, 3. Case (Jansen, Herron, Gross, Munagavalasa) 4:23.35, 4. Horlick (Ricchio, Makovsky, Buchaklian, E. Stratman) 4:45.84, 5. Prairie-St. Cath. (Hua, Andreasen, Muelman, Lasch) 4:53.83, 6. Park (K. Jones, Ketterhagen, Keller, Smith-Hopkins) 5:08.00.
200 backstroke relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, Frodl, Peterson, N. Badillo) 2:01.09, 3. Horlick (E. Stratman, Flynn, Neo, Reischl) 2:12.78), 5. Park (B. Jones, N. Jones, Eisel, Bennett) 2:24.71.
400 individual medley relay — 1. Case (Peterson, Munagavalasa, Bollendorf, S. Badillo) 4:42.65, 5. Horlick (Lojeski, Makovsky, Buchaklian, Reischl) 5:28.41.
800 freestyle relay — 1. Indian Trail 9:18.94, 2. Case (Gross, A. Knaus, T. Knaus, Peterson) 9:59.03, 4. Horlick (Ricchio, Flynn, A. Stratman, Buhler) 10:19.12, 5. Prairie-St. Cath. (Andreasen, Barbee, Hua, Larson) 11:28.93, 6. Park (Halkowitz, Ketterhagen, Strong, Keller) 11:55.86.
200 butterfly relay — 1. Case (Frodl, N. Badillo, Bollendorf, S. Badillo) 1:56.01 (school record, old record 1:58.12, 2018), 2. Horlick (E. Stratman, Buchaklian, Neo, Reischl) 2:14.73, 6. Park (B. Jones, Bennett, Eisel, N. Jones) 2:25.60.
200 medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendorf, Frodl) 1:59.23, 4. Park (Bennett, Eisel, N. Jones, B. Jones) 2:23.57, 6. Horlick (Ramsey, A. Stratman, Cochran, E. Stratman) 2:30.96.
300 freestyle relay — 1. Indian Trail 3:08.96, 2. Case (Douglas, Herron, Munagavalasa, Jansen) 3:15.02, 3. Horlick (Ricchio, Makovsky, A. Stratman, flynn) 3:34.41, 4. Park (Keller, Smith-Hopkins, Ketterhagen, K. Jones) 3:39.83, 6. Prairie-St. Cath. (Trujillo, Barbee, Valeriano, Garcia) 4:38.42.
200 breaststroke relay — 1. Case (Bollendorf, Knaus, Frodl, N. Badillo) 2:23.23, 3. Horlick (Lojeski, A. Stratman, Neo, Buhler) 2:38.78, 5. Prairie-St. Cath. (Chambers, Muelman, Andreasen, Lasch) 3:08.30.
Diving relay — 1. Indian Trail 337.55 points, 2. Case (C. Gulbrandson, P. Gulbrandson, Kaplan) 275.65.
100 medley relay — 1. Horlick (Reischl, Buhler, Neo, Flynn) 1:05.64, 3. Case (Peterson, Knaus, Gross, Herron) 1:06.47, 4. Park (Bennett, Eisel, N. Jones, Ketterhagen) 1:06.92.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Indian Trail 1:51.33, 3. Case (Munagavalasa, Jansen, Douglas, Herron) 2:00.37, 5. Park (Keller, B. Jones, Smith-Hopkins, K. Jones) 2:16.52, 6. Horlick (Ramsey, Cochran, Ricchio, Makovsky) 2:18.84.
Early Bird Invitational
At Wauwatosa West
TEAM SCORES (top five): 1. Brookfield Central 357, 2. Burlington Co-op 316, 3. Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 282, 4. Hartford-Slinger 241, 5. Badger Co-op 203.
Diving — 1. Smith, Whitnall, 442.30.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Brookfield Central 1:51.08, 4. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schyultz, Dietzel, Dahms) 1:56.65.
200 freestyle — 1. Schultz, Burlington Co-op, 2:03.16, 4. Smith, Burlington Co-op, 2:08.42.
200 individual medley — 1. Wright, Wauk. West/Memorial, 2:17.08, 3. Dietzel, Burlington Co-op, 2:20.76.
50 freestyle — 1. Malinowski, Tosa East, 24.78, 6. Dahms, Burlington Co-op, 26.68.
100 butterfly — 1. Malinowski, Tosa East, 57.01.
100 freestyle — 1. Ceshker, Badger Co-op, 55.32, 6. Dahms, Burlington Co-op, 59.80.
500 freestyle — 1. Hilson, Wauk. West/Memorial, 5:34.40, 2. Smith, Burlington Co-op, 5:45.94.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hartford-Slinger 1:43.87, 2. Burlington Co-op (Dahms, Craig, Keeker, Smith) 1:48.28.
100 backstroke — 1. Meinberg, Hartford-Slinger, 1:00.51, 2. Dietzel, Burlington Co-op, 1:02.61, 5. Richards, Burlington Co-op, 1:04.70.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kult, Brookfield Central, 1:06.64, 2. Schultz, Burlington Co-op, 1:09.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Brookfield Central 3:48.10, 2. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Smith, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:50.98.
