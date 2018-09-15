RACINE COUNTY 

Catholic Central 38, Saint Thomas More 0

OTHER STATE SCORES

Clear Lake 32, Flambeau 0

Highland 10, Brookwood 0

Living Word Lutheran 49, Brookfield Academy 14

Milwaukee King 34, Milwaukee Hamilton 24, OT

Potosi/Cassville 54, Shullsburg 20

Racine Lutheran def. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, forfeit

Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS 

Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran

Royall vs. SWCHA, ccd.

