RACINE COUNTY
Catholic Central 38, Saint Thomas More 0
OTHER STATE SCORES
Clear Lake 32, Flambeau 0
Highland 10, Brookwood 0
Living Word Lutheran 49, Brookfield Academy 14
Milwaukee King 34, Milwaukee Hamilton 24, OT
Potosi/Cassville 54, Shullsburg 20
Racine Lutheran def. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, forfeit
Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran
Royall vs. SWCHA, ccd.
