Prairie 10, Racine Lutheran 0 — Prairie goals: Hawkins (Holum), Frosch (Garduno), Hawkins (Garduno), Schwarz (Holum), Holum (Garduno), Bravo (Orlowski), Schwarz (Morocco), McPhee (Bravo), Oakland (Chilsen), Lofquist (Morocco). Shutout: Stoltenberg, Kane.

St. Catherine's 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 0 — St. Catherine's goals: Moreno (Estrada), French (Casares), Casares (Estrada), Casares (Estrada), Estrada (unassisted). St. Catherine's saves: Johnson 2, Sarratos 0. Shutout: Johnson, Sarratos.

