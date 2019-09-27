Union Grove 10, Wilmot 0 — Union Grove goals/assists: Barber (unassisted), Barber (Fleischman), Richardson (Farrington), Erickson (Barber), Dodge (Farrington), Howard (Erickson), Van de Water (Erickson), Truebenbach (unassisted), Holland (Erickson). Shutout: Curtin.

Elkhorn 9, Waterford 1 — Waterford goal: Torhorst (penalty kick).

Delavan-Darien 10, Burlington 0

