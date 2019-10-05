Racine Lutheran 4, Milw. Marshall 4 — Lutheran goals/assists: Felaschi (Sanchez), Tietyn (Felaschi), Tietyn (Rasch), Chairez (unassisted). Lutheran saves: Hansen 9.

