WIAA State Tournament
At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee
Thursday’s results
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5, Ashland 0
Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 1
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Whitefish Bay 5, Marshfield 0
Oregon 2, Brookfield East 0
Friday’s games
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Muskego 2, Waunakee 1
Divine Savior Holy Angels 1, Bay Port 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Prairie 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Oostburg 1, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 0, OT
Saturday’s games
Division 3 championship
Catholic Memorial (24-4-1) vs. Edgewood/Sacred Heart (18-2-2), 11 a.m.
Division 2 championship
Whitefish Bay (24-1) vs. Oregon (17-0-1), 1:30 p.m.
Division 1 championship
Muskego (16-4-3) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-6-4), 4:30 p.m.
Division 4 championship
Prairie (17-3-2) vs. Oostburg (19-1-3) or Neenah St. Mary Catholic (19-5), 7 p.m.
