WIAA State Tournament

At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Thursday’s results

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5, Ashland 0

Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 1

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Whitefish Bay 5, Marshfield 0

Oregon 2, Brookfield East 0

Friday’s games

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Muskego 2, Waunakee 1

Divine Savior Holy Angels 1, Bay Port 0

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Prairie 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Oostburg 1, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 0, OT

Saturday’s games

Division 3 championship

Catholic Memorial (24-4-1) vs. Edgewood/Sacred Heart (18-2-2), 11 a.m.

Division 2 championship

Whitefish Bay (24-1) vs. Oregon (17-0-1), 1:30 p.m.

Division 1 championship

Muskego (16-4-3) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-6-4), 4:30 p.m.

Division 4 championship

Prairie (17-3-2) vs. Oostburg (19-1-3) or Neenah St. Mary Catholic (19-5), 7 p.m.

