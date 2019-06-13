WIAA State Tournament

At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Thursday’s results

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5, Ashland 0

Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 1

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Whitefish Bay 5, Marshfield 0

Oregon 2, Brookfield East 0

Friday’s games

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Waunakee (18-2-2) vs. Muskego (15-4-2), 11 a.m.

Bay Port (21-2) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (13-6-4), 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Prairie (16-3-2) vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-11), 4:30 p.m.

Oostburg (18-1-3) vs. Menasha St. Mary Catholic (18-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Division 3 championship

Catholic Memorial (24-4-1) vs. Edgewood/Sacred Heart (18-2-2), 11 a.m.

Division 2 championship

Whitefish Bay (24-1) vs. Oregon (17-0-1), 1:30 p.m.

Division 1 championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Division 4 championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

