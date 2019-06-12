WIAA State Tournament

At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-4-1) vs. Ashland (20-2-2), 11 a.m.

Madison Edgewood (17-2-2) vs. Green Bay Notre Dame (13-6-3), 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Whitefish Bay (23-1) vs. Marshfield (14-7-2), 4:30 p.m.

Oregon (16-0-1) vs. Brookfield East (8-12-1), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Waunakee (18-2-2) vs. Muskego (15-4-2), 11 a.m.

Bay Port (21-2) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (13-6-4), 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Prairie (16-3-2) vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-11), 4:30 p.m.

Oostburg (18-1-3) vs. Menasha St. Mary Catholic (18-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Division 3 championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Division 2 championship

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Division 1 championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Division 4 championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

