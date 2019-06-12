WIAA State Tournament
At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee
Thursday’s games
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-4-1) vs. Ashland (20-2-2), 11 a.m.
Madison Edgewood (17-2-2) vs. Green Bay Notre Dame (13-6-3), 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Whitefish Bay (23-1) vs. Marshfield (14-7-2), 4:30 p.m.
Oregon (16-0-1) vs. Brookfield East (8-12-1), 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Waunakee (18-2-2) vs. Muskego (15-4-2), 11 a.m.
Bay Port (21-2) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (13-6-4), 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Prairie (16-3-2) vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-11), 4:30 p.m.
Oostburg (18-1-3) vs. Menasha St. Mary Catholic (18-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Division 3 championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Division 2 championship
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Division 1 championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Division 4 championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.