Horlick 4, Westosha Central 1 — Horlick goals/assists: Duran (PK), Ruiz (Garcia), Stenedore (Israel), Ruiz (unassisted).

Union Grove 5, Shoreland Lutheran 4 — Union Grove goals/assists: Farrington (unassisted), Farrington (unassisted), Richardson (Farrington), Richardson (Barber), Farrington (unassisted). Union Grove saves: Curtin 5. 

East Troy 3, Waterford 2 — Waterford goals/assists: Schneider (Wodevotzky), McNair (unassisted). Waterford saves: Beckley 15.

Oconomowoc 3, St. Catherine's 1 — St. Catherine's goals/assists: Naidl (French). St. Catherine's saves: Johnson 10. 

