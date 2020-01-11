Prep scores, boxes for Jan. 12

Racine County
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Case 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 54
Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69
Kenosha Bradford 66, Park 64
Waterford 75, Wilmot 69
Whitefish Bay Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26
Kenosha St. Joseph 60, Racine Lutheran 59
St. Catherine's 82, Shoreland Lutheran 35
Case 72, Indian Trail 54
INDIAN TRAIL (6-5)
Suber 4 1-3 9, Lee 4 0-0 8, Pocius 4 0-0 10, Andrews 2 0-2 6, Bishop 3 0-0 7, Savaglio 1 0-0 2, Bernero 6 0-0 12, Totals 24 1-5 54.
CASE (6-3)
Rankins 5 4-6 14, Farr 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 3 0-0 7, Wright 0 0-2 0, Thompson 7 1-2 15, Cottingham 0 0-0 0, Jedkins 3 2-4 8, Lacy 1 0-0 2, Brumby 3 0-0 7, Fugiasco 4 0-0 10, Gilliam 1 1-4 3, Werner 0 2-2 2, Totals 29 10-20 72.
Halftime—Case 40, Indian Trail 24. 3-point goals—Pocius 2, Andrews 2, Schmidtmann, Brumby, Fugiasco 2. Total fouls—Indian Trail 13, Case 13. Fouled out—Lee.
Horlick 77, Tremper 69
TREMPER (9-2)
Johnson 1 0-0 3, Cardona 3 0-0-7, Young 5 4-8 14, Korbakes 0 2-2 2, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Huss 4 0-0 12, Hoffman 4 0-1 8, Gross 7 3-4 17, Byrnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-17 69.
HORLICK (3-7)
Bush 2 0-0 4, Wade 3 5-6 12, Brown 4 0-0 8, Stacy 6 3-9 15, Jones 7 1-2 17, Pitrof 0 0-0 0, Long 4 0-2 9, Sollman 2 4-4 10, Burnette 1 0-0 2, Houston 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 13-23 77.
Halftime—Horlick 39, Tremper 33. 3-point goals—Johnson, Cardona, Huss, Wade, Jones 2, Long, Sollman. Total fouls—Tremper 19, Horlick 15. Fouled out—Hoffman.
Bradford 66, Park 64
PARK (1-9)
Cade 2 6-8 11, Henderson 4 5-6 13, Gamble 5 1-3 13, Franklin 3 1-4 7, Huck 0 0-0 0, Carothers 1 0-0 2, Cornelius 3 4-5 10, Herrington 1 2-3 4, Weber 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 19-29 64.
BRADFORD (8-4)
Glass 4 4-4 12, Darden 2 0-0 4, Sawyer 7 1-3 16, Carlino 4 5-6 16, Lee 7 4-7 18. Totals 27 14-29 66.
Halftime—Bradford 32, Park 29. 3-point goals—Gamble 3, Cade, Sawyer 3, Carlino 3. Total fouls—Park 20, Bradford 19. Fouled out—Henderson.
Waterford 75, Wilmot 69
WILMOT (4-5)
Lindsay 5 0-0 12, Watson 1 0-0 2, Glass 9 5-7 26, Camp 4 0-0 8, Sandman 5 3-3 14, Klein 1 1-3 3, Turner 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 10-15 69.
WATERFORD (6-4)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 7 2-5 18, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 7 0-1 14, Karpinski 9 3-3 21, Chart 2 1-2 5, Brekke 3 4-4 11, Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 12-17 75.
Halftime—Waterford 35, Wilmot 27. 3-point goals—Glass 3, Lindsay 2, Sandman, Turner, Glembin 2, Brekke. Total fouls—Wilmot 14, Waterford 15.
Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26
DOMINICAN (9-0)
Daniels 3 0-0 6, Magee 4 0-0 9, Austin 6 0-0 15, Desing 1 0-1 2, Antetokounmpo 7 2-2 18, Kirk Jr. 3 0-0 8, Jelacic 2 4-5 8, Baldwin 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-8 68.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-2)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 1 3-5 5, McCourt 0 1-2 1, Ch. Miles 1 0-0 2, Ca. Miles 0 0-0 0, Pum 3 0-1 7, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 2 0-0 4, Wright 3 1-2 7, Robson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 26.
Halftime—Dominican 42, Catholic Central 9. 3-point goals—Austin 3, Antetokounmpo 2, Kirk Jr. 2, Magee, Pum. Total fouls—Dominican 11, Catholic Central 10. Rebounds—Dominican 25 (Antetokounmpo 7), Catholic Central 22 (Nevin 5).
St. Joseph 60, Racine Lutheran 59
ST. JOSEPH (2-7)
Schultze 2 2-2 7, Neave 1 4-4 6, Lecce 5 1-2 13, Weatherford 1 0-0 2, Tolfree 4 4-6 12, Alia 6 4-5 18, Stapelton 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 151-19 60.
LUTHERAN (4-3)
Woodward 5 2-2 13, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 8 1-1 20, Jozwiak 3 0-0 6, G. Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, N. Zawicki 10 0-0 20, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-3 59.
Halftime—Lutheran 34, St. Joseph 31. 3-point goals—Schulte. Leece 2, Alia 2, Woodward, Br. Wilks 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 11, Lutheran 19. Rebounds—St. Joseph 24 (Tolfree 11), Lutheran 21 (N. Zawicki 9).
St. Catherine's 82, Shoreland Lutheran 35
ST. CATHERINE'S (9-0)
Chernowski 1 0-0 2, Lambert 4 0-0 8, McGee 7 2-3 18, Barker 4 0-0 10, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Dodd 1 0-0 2, T. Hunter 11 3-4 26, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 8-10 82.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-6)
Smith 5 0-0 15, Edmondson 1 2-3 4, Freitag 4 0-0 10, Strutz 1 1-2 3, Cipor 0 0-2 0, Hill 2 0-0 4, Otto 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-7 35.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 47, Shoreland 15. 3-point goals— McGee 2, Barker 2, T. Hunter, C. Hunter, Smith 2, Freitag 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 12, Shoreland Lutheran 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 40 (Lambert 10).
High school girls
Racine County
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Case 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Kenosha Tremper 54, Horlick 53, OT
Kenosha Bradford 52, Park 44
Elkhorn 58, Burlington 38
Whitefish Bay Dominican 44, Catholic Central 20
Case 53, Indian Trail 34
CASE (8-5)
Jones 2 5-10 9, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 2 0-0 5, Hill 2 0-0 4, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Ghuari 1 0-0 2, Brooks 8 7-10 23, Spaulding 0 0-0 0, Perry 2 2-3 6, Bigelow 1 2-2 4, Totals 18 16-25 53.
INDIAN TRAIL (5-8)
Cornell 2 1-2 7, Winslow 2 2-2 7, Stouffer 0 1-4 1, Milligan 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 0 1-2 1, LaLonde 3 0-0 6, Peltier 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Totals 13 5-10 34.
Halftime—Case 31, Indian Trail 17. 3-point goals—Espinoza, Cornell 2, Winslow. Total fouls—Case 11, Indian Trail 15.
Tremper 54, Horlick 53, OT
HORLICK (4-8)
Nelson 6 0-1 13, Cannon 3 1-3 7, Pitrof 6 7-10 17, Golden 1 4-4 6, Scott 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 21 12-18 53.
TREMPER (3-9)
Vazquez 1 0-0 2, Pacetti 7 1-3 18, Clements 4 0-0 8, Gordon 4 1-5 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Ionaski 2 0-0 4, Kasiamfroiz 3 1-2 9. Totals 23 3-10 54.
Halftime—Horlick 26, Tremper 23. 3-point goals—Nelson, Pacetti 3, Kasiamfroiz 2. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Tremper 18.
Bradford 52, Park 44
BRADFORD (7-5)
Christianson 3 1-3 7, Farmer 3 1-4 7, Thomas 4 5-13 13, Brown 2 9-9 13, Ervin 6 0-1 12, Totals 18 16-30 52.
PARK (5-7)
G. Betker 0 2-6 2, D. Price 1 4-7 6, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Smith 1 2-4 4, A. Betker 5 1-4 12, Barkley 2 1-7 5, Russo 0 2-2 2, Senzig 3 0-0 6,Totals 15 12-30 44.
Halftime—Park 21, Bradford 19. 3-point goals—A. Price, A. Betker. Total fouls—Bradford 23, Park 29. Fouled out—D. Price, A. Betker, Christianson, Ervin.
Elkhorn 58, Burlington 38
BURLINGTON (1-11)
Krause 0 1-4 1, Preusker 1 0-2 2, Anderson 1 7-10 9, Harris 1 0-0 2, Clapp 2 1-3 6, Walby 6 0-0 18, Pirocanac 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 9-20 38.
ELKHORN (7-4)
Hunter 4 0-0 9, Remington 9 4-4 23, Brooks 2 0-1 4, D. Ivey 4 1-1 10, Harlan 1 0-0 2, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, Koss 2 0-2 6. Totals 24 5-8 58.
Halftime—Elkhorn 19, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Walby 6, Clapp, Koss 2, D. Ivey, Remington, Hunter. Total fouls—Burlington 11, Elkhorn 14. Fouled out—Grochowski.
Waterford 53, Wilmot 44
WILMOT (6-4)
Hickey 1 1-1 3, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Parisi 2 2-2 6, Leber 7 1-6 15, Morton 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 7 0-3 15, Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Pittman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-14 44.
WATERFORD (7-4)
Bariwck 0 2-3 2, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 2-4 2, Rohner 6 12-18 27, Kuepper 1 0-1 2, Benavides 7 1-1 16, Acker 0 0-1 0, Stiewe 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 16-30 53.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Wilmot 24. 3-point goals—Ketterhagen, Edmonds, Rohner 3, Benavides. Total fouls—Wilmot 27, Waterford 15. Fouled out—Hickey, Johnson, Morton. Rebounds—Wilmot 43, Waterford 37 (Benavides 12).
Dominican 44, Catholic Central 20
DOMINICAN (5-3)
Mlada 2 0-0 5, Simmons 4 0-1 9, Cornelius 1 0-0 2, Okoro 2 1-1 5, Burgos-Schroeder 7 0-1 14, Gayden 3 2-2 8, Jackson 0 1-1 1, Totals 19 4-6 44.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-5)
Von Rabenau 0 2-4 2, Klein 2 1-2 5, Ramsey 2 0-0 4, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 2-2 2, Phillips 3 0-2 6, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Goethal 0 0-0 0, Loos 0 1-2 1, Totals 7 6-12 20.
Halftime—Dominican 24, Catholic Central 6. 3-point goals—Mlada, Simmons. Total fouls—Dominican 16, Catholic Central 12.