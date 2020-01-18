Prep scores, boxes for Jan. 19

Racine County
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Kenosha Bradford 72, Horlick 63
Park 76, Kenosha Indian Trail 72, OT
Waterford 55, Burlington 52
Westosha Central 55, Union Grove 42
Greendale Martin Luther 68, Racine Lutheran 63
Bradford 72, Horlick 63
HORLICK (3-8)
Bush 4 0-0 9, Wade 5 0-0 11, Stacy 4 2-5 11, Jones 3 0-0 8, Long 5 2-2 14, Sollman 2 0-0 5, Burnette 2 1-1 5. Totals 25 5-8 63.
BRADFORD (10-4)
Glass 6 2-5 15, Ellis 1 1-1 3, Gordon 4 1-2 12, Darden 1 0-0 2, Sawyer 3 2-4 9, Carlino 5 4-4 16, Lee 5 5-8 15. Totals 25 15-24 72.
Halftime—Bradford 37, Horlick 36. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Long 2, Bush, Wade, Stacy, Sollman, Gordon 3, Carlino 2, Glass, Sawyer. Total fouls—Horlick 19, Bradford 14.
Park 76, Indian Trail 72, OT
INDIAN TRAIL (6-6)
Suber 5 2-2 12, Lee 1 2-7 4, Pocius 5 0-0 10, Andrews 3 0-0 9, Bishop 5 3-4 16, McKnight 1 0-0 2, Bernero 7 4-5 19. Totals 27 11-18 72.
PARK (2-9)
Cade 2 7-8 11, Henderson 7 0-3 14, Gamble 8 5-6 23, Franklin 3 0-0 6, Carotheres 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 2 0-0 4, Herrington 6 2-3 16, Weber 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 14-20 76.
Halftime—Indian Trail 36, Park 30. End of regulation—Tied 66-66. 3-point goals—Andrews 3, bishop 3, Bernero, Gamble 2, Herrington 2. Total fouls—Indian Trail 17, Park 19. Fouled out—Bernero.
Waterford 55, Burlington 52
WATERFORD (7-4)
Riska 3 0-0 9, Glembin 6 1-2 16, Grissmeyer 0 1-2 1, Hancock 1 2-4 4, Karpinski 3 5-8 11, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 3-4 14, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-20 55.
BURLINGTON (4-8)
Minnich 0 2-4 2, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 8 5-7 25, Rummler 0 0-0 0, Hackbarth 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0, Koeppen 0 0-0 0, Runkel 8 1-3 17, Kneip 2 1-4 5. Totals 19 9-20 52.
Halftime—Waterford 34, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Riska 3, Glembin 3, Brekke 3, Berezowitz 4, O'Laughlin. Total fouls—Waterford 18, Burlington 16.
Westosha Central 55, Union Grove 42
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (8-4)
Griffin 1 0-0 3, Hinze 5 2-4 12, Menarek 4 0-0 10, Griffiths 1 0-0 2, Rose 7 3-4 17, McMillan 3 0-0 7, Simmons 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-8 55.
UNION GROVE (4-5)
Rampulla 2 0-0 4, Hilarides 2 0-0 5, Hempel 0 2-4 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Long 7 0-2 14, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Tenhagen 0 0-0 0, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Katterhagen 1 0-0 3, Skalecki 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-6 42.
Halftime—Westosha Central 22, Union Grove 17. 3-point goals—Griffin, Menarek 2, McMillan, Hilarides, Domagalski, Pfeffer 3, Katterhagen. Total fouls—Westosha Central 9, Union Grove 8. Rebounds—Westosha Central 35, Union Grove 35 (Rampulla 11).
Martin Luther 68, Racine Lutheran 63
LUTHERAN (4-5)
Woodward 6 7-7 21, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 4 5-5 16, Molbek 3 1-2 7, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, G. Zawicki 1 0-0 2, N. Zawicki 7 1-2 15, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-16 63.
MARTIN LUTHER (8-2)
Moore 3 1-4 8, Backstrom 1 0-0 2, Bell 3 0-1 8, Immekus 5 11-13 22, Campbell 5 2-2 12, Shakur 4 0-0 10, Burris 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 14-20 68.
Halftime—Martin Luther 30, Lutheran 28. 3-point goals—Woodward 2, Br. Wilks 3, Moore, Bell 2, Immekus, Shakur 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 14, Martin Luther 15. Rebounds—Lutheran 15 (N. Zawicki 5), Martin Luther 27 (Campbell 12).
High school girls
Racine County
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Franklin 73, Case 60
Kenosha Bradford 66, Horlick 64, OT
Kenosha Indian Trail 50, Park 35
Waterford 57, Burlington 44
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 30
Racine Lutheran 69, Greendale Martin Luther 50
Kenosha St. Joseph 46, Prairie 31
Whitefish Bay Dominican 48, St. Catherine's 35
Franklin 73, Case 60
CASE (8-6)
Jones 8 0-1 16, Luter 12 0-0 2, Espinoza 3 0-0 6, Hill 4 4-10 12, Ghuari 3 0-1 8, Brooks 6 4-4 16, Perry 0 0-2 0, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-18 60.
FRANKLIN (8-4)
Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Gawlitta 7 2-5 14, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Rangel 12 0-0 27, Matthews 2 1-4 5, Ball 1 0-0 2, Harris 2 2-2 7, Wojcinski 5 2-3 12. Totals 31 7-14 73.
Halftime—Franklin 41, Case 28. 3-point goals—Ghuari 2, Rangel 3, Harris. Total fouls—Case 18, Franklin 16. Fouled out—Ghuari.
Bradford 66, Horlick 64, OT
BRADFORD (8-6)
Christianson 3 3-4 11, Farmer 5 3-5 11, Thomas 8 1-2 17, Brown 2 0-0 5, Keiffer 1 0-0 2, Ervin 8 4-4 20. Totals 26 11-15 66.
HORLICK (4-9)
Hrabosky 1 0-0 2, Nelson 6 0-1 16, Scott 0 0-0 0, Cannon 5 0-1 11, Pitrof 11 9-12 31, Golden 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 4-5 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-19 64.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Bradford 21. End of regulation—Tied 58-58. 3-point goals—Christianson 2, Brown, Nelson 4, Cannon. Total fouls—Bradford 16, Horlick 11.
Indian Trail 50, Park 35
PARK (6-9)
G. Betker 1 2-4 4, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-2 0, A. Betker 8 8-12 24, Barkley 0 1-2 1, Russo 0 0-2 0, Senzig 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 13-25 35.
INDIAN TRAIL (6-9)
Winslow 5 5-6 18, Parmentier 2 0-0 4, Stouffer 1 2-2 4, Jacobson 1 1-2 3, Lalonde 2 2-3 6, Peltier 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 5-6 11. Totals 16 15-19 50.
Halftime—Indian Trail 18, Park 15. 3-point goals—Winslow 3. Total fouls—Park 13, Indian Trail 19. Rebounds—Park 41 (A. Betker 9), Indian Trail 49 (Johnson 11).
Waterford 57, Burlington 44
WATERFORD (8-4)
Roth 0 0-0 0, Barwick 4 0-0 9, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Rohner 4 3-4 12, Kuepper 1 0-0 3, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Benavides 8 2-5 19, Acker 2 0-0 6, M. Henningfield 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, E. Henningfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-9 57.
BURLINGTON (1-12)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 3 1-5 7, Anderson 5 1-1 11, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 2 2-3 8, Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Stoughton 3 0-0 8, Walby 4 0-0 10, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 44.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Acker 2, Barwick, Rohner, Benavides, Clapp 2, Stoughton 2, Walby 2. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Burlington 15. Rebounds—Waterford 40 (Benavides 10), Burlington 31.
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 30
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (6-8)
Witt 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 1 0-0 3, Hinze 0 1-2 1, Viirre 2 2-3 6, Adams 1 0-1 2, Kimpler 0 1-2 1, Rynberg 2 0-0 4, G. Anderson 0 1-1 1, K. Anderson 3 0-0 6, Frahm 1 2-3 4. Totals 11 7-12 30.
UNION GROVE (11-1)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 1 2-4 4, Killberg 2 1-2 7, Barber 4 0-2 8, Torhorst 0 0-0 0, Slattery 9 0-0 19, Ludvigsen 1 0-2 2, Rampulla 4 0-0 8, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Cotton 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 3-10 56.
Halftime—Union Grove 24, Westosha Central 11. 3-point goals—Reynolds, Killberg 2, Domagalski, Slattery, Cotton. Total fouls—Westosha Central 12, Union Grove 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 32 (Rampulla 11).
Racine Lutheran 69, Martin Luther 50
MARTIN LUTHER (7-6)
Moravec 2 1-2 6, Hoppert 4 3-5 12, Brick 1 4-6 7, Solano 2 0-0 5, Burris 5 2-5 14, Hafemann 3 0-0 6, Gonzales 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 10-19 50.
RACINE LUTHERAN (12-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 2, Seitz 3 2-2 8, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Beli-Tenner 3 0-0 7, Pterson 1 0-0 2, C. Strande 8 14-19 34. Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 2-3 14. Totals 23 18-24 69.
Halftime—Martin Luther 31, Racine Lutheran 29. 3-point goals—Burris 2, Moravec, Hoppert, Brick, Solano, C. Strande 4, Beli-Tenner. Total fouls—Martin Luther 15, Racine Lutheran 16. Fouled out—Peterson. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 36 (Gardner 12).
St. Joseph 46, Prairie 31
ST. JOSEPH (8-3)
Ryan 2 0-0 4, Trachte 3 0-0 6, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Matrise 5 8-8 21, Alia 3 0-0 7, Russert 0 1-2 1, Rivers 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 10-15 46.
PRAIRIE (0-13)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 6-9 13, S. Babu 1 0-0 2, Bryant 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 4 1-4 9,, Baran 2 1-3 5. Totals 11 8-18 31.
Halftime—St. Joseph 18, Prairie 12. 3-point goals— Matrise 3, Alia, Palmen. Rebounds—St. Joseph 21 (Roberts, Russert 5), Prairie 28 (Baran 15).
Dominican 48, St. Catherine's 35
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-9)
Abdullah 0 0-0 0, Blunt 3 1-1 7, Griffin 3 1-1 7, Letsch 2 2-2 6, Wentorf 2 5-7 9, Poisl 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-14 35.
DOMINICAN (6-5)
Miada 2 4-6 10, Simmons 5 4-6 14, Dodd 1 0-1 2, Carulus 1 0-0 2, Okoro 4 0-0 8, Burger-Schroeder 4 0-0 8, Gayden 1 2-4 4, Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-15 48.
Halftime—Dominican 25, St. Catherine's 17. 3-point goals— Miada 2. Total fouls—Dominican 16, St. Catherine's 14.