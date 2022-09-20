Prep poll for Sept. 21

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1
2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2
3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3
4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4
5. Hartland Arrowhead;5-0;65;6
6. Neenah;5-0;56;7
7. Muskego;4-1l41;5
8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10
People are also reading…
9. Franklin;4-1;25;9
10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.
Medium Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1
2. Mayville;5-0;84;4
3. Monroe;5-0;79;2
4. Columbus;5-0;71;6
5. Freedom;5-0;68;5
6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9
7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3
8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8
(tie) Brodhead(Juda 5-0 22 NR
10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.
Small Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1
2. Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2
3. Regis;5-0;89;3
4. Colby;5-0;76;5
5. Coleman;5-0;52;6
6. Darlington;5-0;45;7
7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8
8. Edgar;4-1;27;4
9. Bangor;5-0;22;9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;5-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.