WATERFORD 207, BURLINGTON 232

At Browns Lake G.C, par-35

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 46, Stultz 51, Vant 55, Pollnow 55, Moericke 60. 

BURLINGTON: Heelien 47, Allen 57, Brehm 75, Plitzuweit 64, Weller 64.  

Local

COMMERCIAL LEAGUE

Rojo's Pub I;6-2

Fountain Hall;5-3

Baird Financial;5-3

Expert Tax Solutions;5-3

Yuni's Cafe;3-5

Rojo's Pub II;0-8

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 170.2 (Cris Lamar 40-Nick Lamar 25), Baird Financial 184 (Eric Litrenta 44-Tom Beck 33).

Yuni's Cafe 199 (Dan Larsen 47-Duke Stork 32), Rojo's Pub II 218 (John Baranowski 52-39)

Rojo's Pub I 189 (Mike Westog Jr. 40-32), Expert Tax Solutions 206.6 (Roy Klemp 50-36).

