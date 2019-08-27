WATERFORD 207, BURLINGTON 232
At Browns Lake G.C, par-35
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 46, Stultz 51, Vant 55, Pollnow 55, Moericke 60.
BURLINGTON: Heelien 47, Allen 57, Brehm 75, Plitzuweit 64, Weller 64.
COMMERCIAL LEAGUE
Rojo's Pub I;6-2
Fountain Hall;5-3
Baird Financial;5-3
Expert Tax Solutions;5-3
Yuni's Cafe;3-5
Rojo's Pub II;0-8
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 170.2 (Cris Lamar 40-Nick Lamar 25), Baird Financial 184 (Eric Litrenta 44-Tom Beck 33).
Yuni's Cafe 199 (Dan Larsen 47-Duke Stork 32), Rojo's Pub II 218 (John Baranowski 52-39)
Rojo's Pub I 189 (Mike Westog Jr. 40-32), Expert Tax Solutions 206.6 (Roy Klemp 50-36).
