Racine County
Park 76, Wauwatosa East 59
St. Catherine's 84, Racine Lutheran 44
Whitefish Bay Dominican 70, Catholic Central 47
PARK (16-4)
Gamble 0 0-0 0, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 3 1-2 7, Hudson 2 2-2 6, Henderson 3 2-2 8, R. Canady 1 2-2 4, Carey 9 3-3 23, L. Canady 6 2-5 16, Warren 4 0-0 8, Alexander 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 12-16 76.
EAST (6-15)
Griffin 2 0-0 5, Bridges 0 1-3 1, Protz 1 0-0 3, Holley 3 1-2 9, Lovelace 5 0-0 12, Parzych 5 6-8 17, Greenhill 1 0-1 2, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Rockette 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 8-14 59.
Halftime—Park 35, East 33. 3-point goals—Carey 2, L. Canady 2. Protz, Griffin, Holley 2, Lovelace 2, Parzych, Rockette 2. Total fouls—Park 17, East 11. Rebounds—Park 39 (Days 14).
St. Catherine's 84, Racine Lutheran 44
LUTHERAN (10-11)
Woodward 1 0-0 2, Kraus 1 0-0 3, Wilks 8 0-0 22, Solis 2 0-0 4, Wilson 2 3-5 7, Molbeck 1 0-1 2, VanDis 1 0-0 2, Kauth 1 0-0 2, Zawicki 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 44.
ST. CATHERINE'S (19-3)
Cafferty 9 0-0 18, Lambert 0 1-3 1, McGee 5 3-5 14, Barker 3 0-0 8, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Hunter 7 0-1 17, Tomlin 2 2-2 6, May 0 0-0 0, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 6 1-2 17, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Liapis 1 0-0 3, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 7-13 84.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 40, Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Kraus, Wilks 6. McGee, Barker 2, Hunter 3, Stephens 4, Liapis 1. Total fouls—Lutheran 8, St. Catherine's 9. Rebounds—Lutheran 14 (Wilson 4), St. Catherine's 37 (Cafferty 16).
Dominican 70, Catholic Central 47
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-13)
Henderson 1 0-0 3, Doerflinger 1 0-0 3, McCourt 0 3-4 3, Pum 3 2-4 10, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 5 1-2 12, Wright 3 0-0 7, Robson 2 3-4 7. Totals 16 9-14 47.
DOMINICAN (15-7)
Bennett 2 0-0 6, Maier 1 0-0 3, Barnes 3 0-0 8, Magee 1 0-0 2, Kirk 3 0-0 6, Jelacic 4 6-6 14, Antetokounmpo 8 0-0 19, Austin 4 0-0 9. Totals 26 6-6 70.
Halftime—Dominican 37, Catholic Central 19. 3-point goals—Henderson, Doerflinger, Pum 2, Miles, Wright. Bennett 2, Maier, Barnes 2, Kirk 3, Antetokounmpo 3, Austin. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Dominican 14. Rebounds—Catholic Central 14 (Doerflinger 3), Dominican 32 (Jelacic 11).
High school girls
(TUESDAY'S GAME)
Clinton 82, St. Catherine's 60
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-19)
Gilbert 3 0-0 9, O'Regan 3 1-2 10, Perez 0 0-0 0, Delsman 1 0-1 2, Stulo 2 0-0 4, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 6 5-7 19, Blount 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 3 2-3 8, Cafferty 1 3-6 5, Griffin 1 0-1 3. Totals 20 11-20 60.
CLINTON (13-10)
Kalk 5 2-2 15, Beaumont 1 0-0 2, Mueller 1 1-3 3, Welte 3 4-8 11, Pope 3 1-4 7, Elgas 0 0-1 0, Ciochon 6 2-4 14, Teubert 3 0-0 6, Roehl 6 1-1 13, Birkholz 2 0-0 5, Kemp 3 0-3 6. Totals 33 11-26 82.
Halftime—Clinton 44, St. Catherine's 26. 3-point goals—Gilbert 3, O'Regan 3, Gerber 2, Griffin. Kalk 3, Welte, Birkholz. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 21, Clinton 19.
