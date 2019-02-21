Racine County
Case 78, Oak Creek 62
Bradford 67, Horlick 54
Franklin 56, Park 43
Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42
Waterford 57, Lake Geneva Badger 48
Greendale Martin Luther 85, Prairie 69
Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 62, Port Edwards 41
Antigo 78, Northland Pines 59
Appleton East 69, Fond du Lac 63
Arrowhead 88, Muskego 64
Augusta 47, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 46
Bangor 85, Brookwood 61
Bay Port 74, Notre Dame 55
Beaver Dam 72, Baraboo 44
Blair-Taylor 71, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 42
Cambridge 74, Belleville 40
Chilton 63, Two Rivers 51
Cuba City 71, Mineral Point 51
D.C. Everest 74, Lakeland 58
Darlington 66, Iowa-Grant 37
De Pere 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 42
DeForest 56, Waunakee 54
Denmark 72, Waupaca 62
Dodgeland 81, Valley Christian 48
Eau Claire Memorial 71, Eau Claire North 59
Edgar 56, Newman Catholic 40
Fennimore 68, Southwestern 50
Freedom 62, Wrightstown 52
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Arcadia 37
Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 60
Green Bay East 52, Shawano Community 46
Horicon 70, Wayland Academy 35
Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 71
Kewaunee 83, Sevastopol 33
Kickapoo 58, De Soto 46
Kimberly 68, Oshkosh West 63
Little Chute 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 45
Lomira 69, Laconia 58, OT
Lourdes Academy 97, St. Mary Catholic 63
Luther 62, Westby 48
Luxemburg-Casco 78, Oconto Falls 69
Madison East 70, Verona Area 59
Madison La Follette 69, Middleton 51
Madison Memorial 70, Janesville Craig 63
Marathon 67, Assumption 33
Marinette 63, Clintonville 56
Marshall 68, Columbus 61
Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 52
Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 48
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Lincoln 38
Merrill 67, Wausau East 43
Milw. Golda Meir 79, Milw. Carmen Northwest 34
Milw. School of Languages 60, Milw. Lifelong Learning 50
Milw. South 65, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 46
Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Monticello 57, Argyle 34
Mosinee 83, Rhinelander 62
Mount Horeb 79, Portage 53
New Richmond 73, Osceola 37
Nicolet 85, Cedarburg 43
Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha North 46
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 34
Pacelli 48, Rosholt 38
Parkview 66, Palmyra-Eagle 60
Peshtigo 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Pittsville 85, Tri-County 53
Plymouth 55, Winneconne 41
Potosi 66, Benton 51
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46
Prescott 67, Ellsworth 55
Rio 66, Markesan 62
Ripon 68, Campbellsport 55
River Falls 59, Chippewa Falls 49
Roncalli 60, Brillion 43
Royall 57, New Lisbon 47
Sauk Prairie 51, Reedsburg Area 50
Seneca 73, Ithaca 32
Seymour 42, Green Bay West 22
Sheboygan Christian 59, Mishicot 50
Sheboygan Falls 72, Kiel 56
Sheboygan North 82, Pulaski 62
Sheboygan South 70, Ashwaubenon 66
Shiocton 66, Amherst 49
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Williams Bay Faith Christian 42
Somerset 67, Amery 48
Southern Door 65, Gibraltar 54
Sparta 61, Aquinas 46
Stoughton 55, Monona Grove 53
Stratford 67, Auburndale 57
Sturgeon Bay 70, Algoma 26
Turner 60, McFarland 48
University School of Milwaukee 97, Heritage Christian 70
Viroqua 62, Black River Falls 42
Waukesha West 55, Mukwonago 49
Waupun 82, Berlin 39
Wauwatosa West 82, Menomonee Falls 69
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 42
West Bend East 68, West Bend West 52
Whitefish Bay 67, Hartford Union 65
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 95, St. Marys Springs 86
Wisconsin Dells 59, Wautoma 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau West 57
Wonewoc-Center 52, Necedah 41
Xavier 109, Menasha 84
CASE (13-9)
Rankins-James 1 0-0 2, Farr 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 5 0-0 13, Wright 0 0-2 0, Thompson 7 2-2 17, Duffie 1 0-0 3, Sardin 3 0-0 6, Casey 0 0-0 0, Brumby 6 2-3 15, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 7 0-0 14. Totals 34 4-7 78.
OAK CREEK (9-13)
Q. Stulo 6 4-4 20, Menako 1 0-0 2, Sinani 1 0-0 2, K. Stulo 1 0-0 3, Murphy 0 0-2 0, Kalski 1 2-2 5, Nytsch 10 8-10 28, Greish 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 16-18 62.
Halftime—Case 38, Oak Creek 24. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 3, Thompson, Duffie, Brumby. Q. Stulo 4, K. Stulo, Kalski. Total fouls—Case 18, Oak Creek 16.
Bradford 67, Horlick 54
BRADFORD (7-15)
Glass 6 1-1 14, Sawyer 8 7-7 23, Hurley 4 4-4 15, Carlino 0 2-2 2, Darden 1 2-2 4, Lee 4 0-2 9. Totals 23 16-18 67.
HORLICK (9-13)
Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 2-2 2, McNeal 7 2-3 16, Bell 2 0-4 4, Milton 8 2-2 20, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 1-2 1, Long 2 0-0 4, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 0 2-4 2, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-17 54.
Halftime—Bradford 26, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Glass, Hurley 3, Lee. Milton 2, Sollman. Total fouls—Bradford 13, Horlick 17. Fouled out—Glass.
Franklin 56, Park 43
FRANKLIN (17-5)
Decker 1 0-0 3, Marteus 3 2-3 8, Vonderwell 4 0-0 8, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Klug 7 3-4 18, Capstran 3 2-2 9, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 0-2 4, Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-11 56.
PARK (16-5)
Gamble 0 0-0 0, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 1 0-0 2, Hudson 3 0-0 8, Henderson 2 0-0 4, R. Canady 1 0-0 3, Carey 4 0-0 8, L. Canady 4 1-2 10, Warren 1 0-0 2, Alexander 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-2 43.
Halftime—Franklin 30, Park 22. 3-point goals—Decker, Klug, Capstran. Hudson 2, R. Canady, L. Canady. Total fouls—Franklin 7, Park 11.
Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42
UNION GROVE (8-14)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 0-0 9, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 5 0-0 10, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Wiedenback 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 0 2-3 2, Younglove 1 0-0 2, Pfeffer 1 1-2 4, Rampulla 3 1-1 7. Totals 17 4-6 42.
WESTOSHA (20-1)
Simmons 5 2-3 13, Zackery 7 1-2 15, Marcquenski 1 0-0 3, Michelau 2 0-0 4, Mueller 5 0-0 12, Burzawa 1 0-0 2, Greco 0 1-2 1, Anderson 5 2-4 15, Rose 1 0-0 3, Bell 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 6-11 72.
Halftime—Westosha 39, Union Grove 29. 3-point goals—Koch, Mutchie, Hansel, Pfeffer. Simmons, Marcquenski, Mueller 2, Anderson 3, Rose. Total fouls—Union Grove 9, Westosha 6. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Koch 10), Westosha 31.
Waterford 57, Badger 48
BADGER (4-18)
McGreevy 3 0-0 8, Rodgers 6 0-0 13, Dumez 5 3-4 16, Bishop 1 0-1 3, Johnston 1 2-4 4, Popenhagen 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-9 48.
WATERFORD (6-16)
Glembin 5 1-2 14, Grissmeyer 0 2-2 2, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 2 5-6 10, Hancock 2 5-6 9, Karpinski 1 7-8 9, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 5 3-7 13, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 23-31 57.
Halftime—Badger 21, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—McGreevy 2, Rodgers, Dumez 3, Bishop. Glembin 3, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Badger 23, Waterford 13.
Martin Luther 85, Prairie 69
PRAIRIE (12-10)
Polzin 0-0 3, Stafford 3 0-0 8, Krekling 3 0-0 6, Kamm 4 0-0 9, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7 5-5 21, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 4 0-0 11, Fallico 4 0-0 11. Totals 26 5-5 69.
MARTIN LUTHER (19-3)
Carrington 12 3-4 28, Evans 9 3-3 21, Crawley-Reid 3 0-0 8, Jones 6 0-0 14, Immekus 1 1-2 5, Harrison 3 0-0 6, King 1 0-0 3. Totals 35 7-9 85.
Halftime—Martin Luther 39, Prairie 35. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 2, Kamm, Nesbitt 2, Hoyt 3, Fallico 3. Carrington, Crawley-Reid 2, Jones 2, Immekus, King. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Martin Luther 12.
Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58
OOSTBURG (17-4)
Jaeger 8 6-7 24, Markham 1 0-0 2, Dirkse 3 6-7 13, Oonk 3 0-0 7, Smies 2 0-0 6, Brock 7 2-2 16. Totals 24 14-16 68.
LUTHERAN (10-12)
Woodward 1 2-2 4, Kraus 3 2-4 10, Wilks 7 0-0 19, Solis 6 7-10 19, Molbeck 0 4-4 4, Kauth 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-20 58.
Halftime—Oostburg 36, Lutheran 27. 3-point goals—Jaeger 2, Dirkse, Oonk, Smies. Kraus 2, Wilks 5. Total fouls—Oostburg 15, Lutheran 17. Rebounds—Oostburg 27 (Jaeger 8), Lutheran 19 (Solis 6).
