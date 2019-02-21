Racine County

Case 78, Oak Creek 62

Bradford 67, Horlick 54

Franklin 56, Park 43

Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42

Waterford 57, Lake Geneva Badger 48

Greendale Martin Luther 85, Prairie 69

Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 62, Port Edwards 41

Antigo 78, Northland Pines 59

Appleton East 69, Fond du Lac 63

Arrowhead 88, Muskego 64

Augusta 47, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 46

Bangor 85, Brookwood 61

Bay Port 74, Notre Dame 55

Beaver Dam 72, Baraboo 44

Blair-Taylor 71, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 42

Cambridge 74, Belleville 40

Chilton 63, Two Rivers 51

Cuba City 71, Mineral Point 51

D.C. Everest 74, Lakeland 58

Darlington 66, Iowa-Grant 37

De Pere 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 42

DeForest 56, Waunakee 54

Denmark 72, Waupaca 62

Dodgeland 81, Valley Christian 48

Eau Claire Memorial 71, Eau Claire North 59

Edgar 56, Newman Catholic 40

Fennimore 68, Southwestern 50

Freedom 62, Wrightstown 52

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Arcadia 37

Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 60

Green Bay East 52, Shawano Community 46

Horicon 70, Wayland Academy 35

Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 71

Kewaunee 83, Sevastopol 33

Kickapoo 58, De Soto 46

Kimberly 68, Oshkosh West 63

Little Chute 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 45

Lomira 69, Laconia 58, OT

Lourdes Academy 97, St. Mary Catholic 63

Luther 62, Westby 48

Luxemburg-Casco 78, Oconto Falls 69

Madison East 70, Verona Area 59

Madison La Follette 69, Middleton 51

Madison Memorial 70, Janesville Craig 63

Marathon 67, Assumption 33

Marinette 63, Clintonville 56

Marshall 68, Columbus 61

Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 52

Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 48

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Lincoln 38

Merrill 67, Wausau East 43

Milw. Golda Meir 79, Milw. Carmen Northwest 34

Milw.  School of Languages 60, Milw. Lifelong Learning 50

Milw. South 65, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 46

Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 44

Monticello 57, Argyle 34

Mosinee 83, Rhinelander 62

Mount Horeb 79, Portage 53

New Richmond 73, Osceola 37

Nicolet 85, Cedarburg 43

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha North 46

Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 34

Pacelli 48, Rosholt 38

Parkview 66, Palmyra-Eagle 60

Peshtigo 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Pittsville 85, Tri-County 53

Plymouth 55, Winneconne 41

Potosi 66, Benton 51

Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46

Prescott 67, Ellsworth 55

Rio 66, Markesan 62

Ripon 68, Campbellsport 55

River Falls 59, Chippewa Falls 49

Roncalli 60, Brillion 43

Royall 57, New Lisbon 47

Sauk Prairie 51, Reedsburg Area 50

Seneca 73, Ithaca 32

Seymour 42, Green Bay West 22

Sheboygan Christian 59, Mishicot 50

Sheboygan Falls 72, Kiel 56

Sheboygan North 82, Pulaski 62

Sheboygan South 70, Ashwaubenon 66

Shiocton 66, Amherst 49

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Williams Bay Faith Christian 42

Somerset 67, Amery 48

Southern Door 65, Gibraltar 54

Sparta 61, Aquinas 46

Stoughton 55, Monona Grove 53

Stratford 67, Auburndale 57

Sturgeon Bay 70, Algoma 26

Turner 60, McFarland 48

University School of Milwaukee 97, Heritage Christian 70

Viroqua 62, Black River Falls 42

Waukesha West 55, Mukwonago 49

Waupun 82, Berlin 39

Wauwatosa West 82, Menomonee Falls 69

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 42

West Bend East 68, West Bend West 52

Whitefish Bay 67, Hartford Union 65

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 95, St. Marys Springs 86

Wisconsin Dells 59, Wautoma 57

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau West 57

Wonewoc-Center 52, Necedah 41

Xavier 109, Menasha 84

Case 78, Oak Creek 62

CASE (13-9)

Rankins-James 1 0-0 2, Farr 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 5 0-0 13, Wright 0 0-2 0, Thompson 7 2-2 17, Duffie 1 0-0 3, Sardin 3 0-0 6, Casey 0 0-0 0, Brumby 6 2-3 15, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 7 0-0 14. Totals 34 4-7 78.

OAK CREEK (9-13)

Q. Stulo 6 4-4 20, Menako 1 0-0 2, Sinani 1 0-0 2, K. Stulo 1 0-0 3, Murphy 0 0-2 0, Kalski 1 2-2 5, Nytsch 10 8-10 28, Greish 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 16-18 62.

Halftime—Case 38, Oak Creek 24. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 3, Thompson, Duffie, Brumby. Q. Stulo 4, K. Stulo, Kalski. Total fouls—Case 18, Oak Creek 16. 

Bradford 67, Horlick 54

BRADFORD (7-15)

Glass 6 1-1 14, Sawyer 8 7-7 23, Hurley 4 4-4 15, Carlino 0 2-2 2, Darden 1 2-2 4, Lee 4 0-2 9. Totals 23 16-18 67.

HORLICK (9-13)

Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 2-2 2, McNeal 7 2-3 16, Bell 2 0-4 4, Milton 8 2-2 20, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 1-2 1, Long 2 0-0 4, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 0 2-4 2, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-17 54.

Halftime—Bradford 26, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Glass, Hurley 3, Lee. Milton 2, Sollman. Total fouls—Bradford 13, Horlick 17. Fouled out—Glass.

Franklin 56, Park 43

FRANKLIN (17-5)

Decker 1 0-0 3, Marteus 3 2-3 8, Vonderwell 4 0-0 8, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Klug 7 3-4 18, Capstran 3 2-2 9, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 0-2 4, Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-11 56.

PARK (16-5)

Gamble 0 0-0 0, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 1 0-0 2, Hudson 3 0-0 8, Henderson 2 0-0 4, R. Canady 1 0-0 3, Carey 4 0-0 8, L. Canady 4 1-2 10, Warren 1 0-0 2, Alexander 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-2 43.

Halftime—Franklin 30, Park 22. 3-point goals—Decker, Klug, Capstran. Hudson 2, R. Canady, L. Canady. Total fouls—Franklin 7, Park 11. 

Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42

UNION GROVE (8-14)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 0-0 9, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 5 0-0 10, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Wiedenback 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 0 2-3 2, Younglove 1 0-0 2, Pfeffer 1 1-2 4, Rampulla 3 1-1 7. Totals 17 4-6 42.

WESTOSHA (20-1)

Simmons 5 2-3 13, Zackery 7 1-2 15, Marcquenski 1 0-0 3, Michelau 2 0-0 4, Mueller 5 0-0 12, Burzawa 1 0-0 2, Greco 0 1-2 1, Anderson 5 2-4 15, Rose 1 0-0 3, Bell 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 6-11 72.

Halftime—Westosha 39, Union Grove 29. 3-point goals—Koch, Mutchie, Hansel, Pfeffer. Simmons, Marcquenski, Mueller 2, Anderson 3, Rose. Total fouls—Union Grove 9, Westosha 6. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Koch 10), Westosha 31.

Waterford 57, Badger 48

BADGER (4-18)

McGreevy 3 0-0 8, Rodgers 6 0-0 13, Dumez 5 3-4 16, Bishop 1 0-1 3, Johnston 1 2-4 4, Popenhagen 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-9 48.

WATERFORD (6-16)

Glembin 5 1-2 14, Grissmeyer 0 2-2 2, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 2 5-6 10, Hancock 2 5-6 9, Karpinski 1 7-8 9, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 5 3-7 13, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 23-31 57.

Halftime—Badger 21, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—McGreevy 2, Rodgers, Dumez 3, Bishop. Glembin 3, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Badger 23, Waterford 13.

Martin Luther 85, Prairie 69

PRAIRIE (12-10)

Polzin  0-0 3, Stafford 3 0-0 8, Krekling 3 0-0 6, Kamm 4 0-0 9, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7 5-5 21, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 4 0-0 11, Fallico 4 0-0 11. Totals 26 5-5 69.

MARTIN LUTHER (19-3)

Carrington 12 3-4 28, Evans 9 3-3 21, Crawley-Reid 3 0-0 8, Jones 6 0-0 14, Immekus 1 1-2 5, Harrison 3 0-0 6, King 1 0-0 3. Totals 35 7-9 85.

Halftime—Martin Luther 39, Prairie 35. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 2, Kamm, Nesbitt 2, Hoyt 3, Fallico 3. Carrington, Crawley-Reid 2, Jones 2, Immekus, King. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Martin Luther 12.

Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58

OOSTBURG (17-4)

Jaeger 8 6-7 24, Markham 1 0-0 2, Dirkse 3 6-7 13, Oonk 3 0-0 7, Smies 2 0-0 6, Brock 7 2-2 16. Totals 24 14-16 68.

LUTHERAN (10-12)

Woodward 1 2-2 4, Kraus 3 2-4 10, Wilks 7 0-0 19, Solis 6 7-10 19, Molbeck 0 4-4 4, Kauth 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-20 58.

Halftime—Oostburg 36, Lutheran 27. 3-point goals—Jaeger 2, Dirkse, Oonk, Smies. Kraus 2, Wilks 5. Total fouls—Oostburg 15, Lutheran 17. Rebounds—Oostburg 27 (Jaeger 8), Lutheran 19 (Solis 6).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments