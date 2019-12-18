Prep hoops scores, boxes Dec. 19
Racine County

Waterford 63, St. Francis 54

Other state scores

Arrowhead 52, Catholic Memorial 48

Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 71

Brookfield Central 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 37

Brookfield East 62, Wauwatosa West 55

Brown Deer 73, Cudahy 49

Chilton 75, New Holstein 67

Cuba City 77, Southwestern 40

Darlington 75, Boscobel 55

Evansville 60, McFarland 46

Flambeau 78, Winter 27

Grantsburg 81, Siren 59

Green Bay Preble 71, Green Bay Southwest 67

Hudson 75, Hastings, Minn. 72

Lake Holcombe 80, Clayton 24

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Cambridge 46

Lomira 57, Ripon 51

Luck 50, Unity 47

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Clintonville 38

Milw. Marquette 73, Germantown 56

Medford Area 63, Rhinelander 55

Milw. Ronald Reagan 58, Milw. Arts 33

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 44

Mondovi 68, Boyceville 27

Mosinee 80, Northland Pines 58

Necedah 76, Weston 28

Nicolet 74, West Bend East 57

Oak Creek 66, Milw. Bradley Tech 43

Reedsburg Area 72, Beaver Dam 68

Salam School 49, Eastbrook Academy 30

Sauk Prairie 59, Mount Horeb 51

Sheboygan Falls 69, Brillion 51

Shell Lake 72, Bruce 56

Shoreland Lutheran 78, Kenosha Reuther 38

St. Croix Falls 67, Webster 49

Stevens Point 79, Antigo 49

Stratford 63, Marathon 51

Turner 87, Jefferson 54

Warren, Ill. 62, Benton 56, OT

Westby 70, Hillsboro 47

Whitnall 72, Pewaukee 65

Wilmot Union 72, Grayslake North, Ill. 71

Wisconsin Lutheran 83, West Allis Central 76

Wrightstown 77, Marinette 44

Waterford 63, St. Francis 54

WATERFORD (3-3)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 6 1-1 16, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 6-6 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 5 1-2 12, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 0-2 8, Esch 2 0-0 5, Graham 3 0-2 6. Totals 25 8-13 63.

ST. FRANCIS (3-3)

Duncan 6 2-2 15, Stricklen 6 3-3 18, Alicea 5 4-6 16, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Burke 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ellenson 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 9-11 54.

Halftime—Waterford 27, St. Francis 24. 3-point goals—Glembin 3, Karpinski, Esch, Stricklen 3, Alicea 2, Ellenson. Total fouls—Waterford 11, St. Francis 13.

High school girls

Racine County

Case 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Park 53, St. Catherine's 46

Westosha Central 48, Burlington 36

Union Grove 46, Lake Geneva Badger 43

Elkhorn 43, Waterford 23

Other state scores

Albany 75, Juda 44

Arcadia 74, Viroqua 25

Bangor 89, New Lisbon 34

Bay Port 59, Sheboygan North 35

Black Hawk 90, Pecatonica 18

Bloomer 43, Baldwin-Woodville 37

Brookfield Central 63, West Allis Hale 45

Cedarburg 59, Port Washington 37

Crandon 60, Florence 37

De Pere 60, Pulaski 51

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Chippewa Falls 46

Flambeau 78, Winter 42

Franklin 54, Muskego 51

Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay Southwest 62

Green Bay West 56, Shawano 52

Greenfield 82, Shorewood 23

Hamilton 60, Menomonee Falls 49

Hortonville 72, Appleton West 29

Howards Grove 62, Reedsville 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Waupun 50

La Crosse Central 59, Osseo-Fairchild 42

Lakeland 85, Tomahawk 10

Merrill 42, Antigo 35

Milw. King 60, Oak Creek 51

Milw. North 28, Destiny 18

Mosinee 56, Northland Pines 23

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, New Berlin West 56

New Richmond 41, Hudson 35

Northwood 58, New Auburn 16

Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha West 60

Oneida Nation 40, Wausaukee 37

Palmyra-Eagle 59, Heritage Christian 54

Pewaukee 55, Whitnall 30

Pius XI Catholic 55, Greendale 36

Rhinelander 67, Medford Area 46

Rosholt 68, Marion 21

Siren 53, Grantsburg 39

South Shore 69, Mercer 45

Southern Door 59, Sevastopol 41

Sparta 94, Aquinas 41

St. Croix Falls 53, Webster 19

Sun Prairie 57, Verona Area 40

Superior 42, Hibbing, Minn. 41

Unity 65, Luck 45

Waukesha North 55, Waukesha South 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Benton 24

West De Pere 71, Menasha 52

Westby 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47

Wilmot Union 55, Delavan-Darien 45

Wisconsin Dells 46, Portage 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Wausau East 30

Xavier 72, New London 63

Case 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-6)

Koestler 3 1-2 7, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Cheney 0 0-2 0, Lange 1 0-0 3, Brug 4 2-3 10, L. Heathcock 7 6-14 21, J. Heathcock 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-21 47.

CASE (4-4)

Jones 3 2-2 8, Brim 0 0-0 0, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 7 0-0 15, Hill 6 0-0 13, Ghuari 2 0-2 4, Brooks 4 6-6 14, Bigelow 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 8-10 60.

Halftime—Case 24, Shoreland Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Lange, L. Heathcock, Espinoza, Hill. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 14, Case 20. Fouled out—Ghuari.

Park 53, St. Catherine's 46

PARK (5-4)

G. Betker 0 0-0 0, D. Price 2 2-4 6, A. Price 9 1-4 21, Smith 0 1-2 1, A. Betker 0 3-7 3, Barkley 3 1-4 9, Russo 0 0-0 0, Senzig 5 2-2 13. Totals 19 10-23 53.

ST. CATHERINE'S (0-6)

Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 1 0-0 2, Griffin 5 3-4 15, Letsch 0 0-2 0, Clark 4 9-14 19, Wentorf 3 2-2 8, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 14-26 46.

Halftime—Park 27, St. Catherine's 23. 3-point goals—A. Price 2, Senzig 3, Griffin 2, Clark 2. Total fouls—Park 20, St. Catherine's 19. Fouled out—Blunt. Rebounds—Park 43 (Senzig 9), St. Catherine's 45 (Clark 15).

Westosha Central 48, Burlington 36

BURLINGTON (0-6)

Krause 3 0-0 6, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Preusker 0 2-2 2, Anderson 4 4-6 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 1 0-0 3, Stoughton 1 0-0 3, Walby 2 0-0 4, Pirocanac 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-8 36.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-3)

Witt 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Hinze 0 2-4 2, Viirre 2 0-0 4, Adams 1 0-2 2, Kimpler 2 1-2 5, Rynberg 3 2-4 8, Spencer 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 0-1 4, Frahm 4 3-4 11. Totals 20 8-17 48.

Halftime—Westosha 34, Burlington 22. 3-point goals—Clapp, Stoughon. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Westosha Central 9. 

Union Grove 46, Badger 42

UNION GROVE (6-1)

Calouette 0 0-0 0, Killberg 1 1-2 4, Barber 3 1-2 8, Slattery 3 0-2 8, Ludvigsen 1 1-2 3, Rampulla 4 3-4 11, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Cotton 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-12 46.

BADGER (5-3)

Todd 3 4-6 10, Welch 5 0-0 10, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Yahubov 1 0-0 2, Devries 1 0-0 3, Wright 3 0-0 7, Schulz 3 1-2 10. Totals 16 5-10 42.

Halftime—Union Grove 16, Lake Geneva Badger 13. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Slattery 2, Cotton 2, Devries, Wright, Schulz. Total fouls—Union Grove 12, Badger 15. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Slattery 10).

Elkhorn 43, Waterford 23

ELKHORN (3-3)

Hunter 1 0-0 3, Remington 3 1-4 8, D. Ivey 4 0-0 8, Grochowski 1 2-2 4, M. Ivey 5 0-0 10, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Koss 1 6-6 8. Totals 16 9-12 43.

WATERFORD (5-2)

Barwick 1 1-4 3, Bartol 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 1 1-3 3, Kuepper 1 0-0 2, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Benavides 4 3-4 12, Acker 0 0-2 0, Henningfield 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 5-15 23.

Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Waterford 8. 3-point goals—Hunter, Remington, Benavides, Stiewe. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Waterford 13. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Elkhorn 34, Waterford 27 (Benavides 10).

