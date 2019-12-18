Prep hoops scores, boxes Dec. 19

Racine County
Waterford 63, St. Francis 54
Other state scores
Arrowhead 52, Catholic Memorial 48
Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 71
Brookfield Central 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 37
Brookfield East 62, Wauwatosa West 55
Brown Deer 73, Cudahy 49
Chilton 75, New Holstein 67
Cuba City 77, Southwestern 40
Darlington 75, Boscobel 55
Evansville 60, McFarland 46
Flambeau 78, Winter 27
Grantsburg 81, Siren 59
Green Bay Preble 71, Green Bay Southwest 67
Hudson 75, Hastings, Minn. 72
Lake Holcombe 80, Clayton 24
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Cambridge 46
Lomira 57, Ripon 51
Luck 50, Unity 47
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Clintonville 38
Milw. Marquette 73, Germantown 56
Medford Area 63, Rhinelander 55
Milw. Ronald Reagan 58, Milw. Arts 33
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 44
Mondovi 68, Boyceville 27
Mosinee 80, Northland Pines 58
Necedah 76, Weston 28
Nicolet 74, West Bend East 57
Oak Creek 66, Milw. Bradley Tech 43
Reedsburg Area 72, Beaver Dam 68
Salam School 49, Eastbrook Academy 30
Sauk Prairie 59, Mount Horeb 51
Sheboygan Falls 69, Brillion 51
Shell Lake 72, Bruce 56
Shoreland Lutheran 78, Kenosha Reuther 38
St. Croix Falls 67, Webster 49
Stevens Point 79, Antigo 49
Stratford 63, Marathon 51
Turner 87, Jefferson 54
Warren, Ill. 62, Benton 56, OT
Westby 70, Hillsboro 47
Whitnall 72, Pewaukee 65
Wilmot Union 72, Grayslake North, Ill. 71
Wisconsin Lutheran 83, West Allis Central 76
Wrightstown 77, Marinette 44
WATERFORD (3-3)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 6 1-1 16, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 6-6 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 5 1-2 12, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 0-2 8, Esch 2 0-0 5, Graham 3 0-2 6. Totals 25 8-13 63.
ST. FRANCIS (3-3)
Duncan 6 2-2 15, Stricklen 6 3-3 18, Alicea 5 4-6 16, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Burke 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ellenson 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 9-11 54.
Halftime—Waterford 27, St. Francis 24. 3-point goals—Glembin 3, Karpinski, Esch, Stricklen 3, Alicea 2, Ellenson. Total fouls—Waterford 11, St. Francis 13.
High school girls
Racine County
Case 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Park 53, St. Catherine's 46
Westosha Central 48, Burlington 36
Union Grove 46, Lake Geneva Badger 43
Elkhorn 43, Waterford 23
Other state scores
Albany 75, Juda 44
Arcadia 74, Viroqua 25
Bangor 89, New Lisbon 34
Bay Port 59, Sheboygan North 35
Black Hawk 90, Pecatonica 18
Bloomer 43, Baldwin-Woodville 37
Brookfield Central 63, West Allis Hale 45
Cedarburg 59, Port Washington 37
Crandon 60, Florence 37
De Pere 60, Pulaski 51
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Chippewa Falls 46
Flambeau 78, Winter 42
Franklin 54, Muskego 51
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay Southwest 62
Green Bay West 56, Shawano 52
Greenfield 82, Shorewood 23
Hamilton 60, Menomonee Falls 49
Hortonville 72, Appleton West 29
Howards Grove 62, Reedsville 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Waupun 50
La Crosse Central 59, Osseo-Fairchild 42
Lakeland 85, Tomahawk 10
Merrill 42, Antigo 35
Milw. King 60, Oak Creek 51
Milw. North 28, Destiny 18
Mosinee 56, Northland Pines 23
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, New Berlin West 56
New Richmond 41, Hudson 35
Northwood 58, New Auburn 16
Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha West 60
Oneida Nation 40, Wausaukee 37
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Heritage Christian 54
Pewaukee 55, Whitnall 30
Pius XI Catholic 55, Greendale 36
Rhinelander 67, Medford Area 46
Rosholt 68, Marion 21
Siren 53, Grantsburg 39
South Shore 69, Mercer 45
Southern Door 59, Sevastopol 41
Sparta 94, Aquinas 41
St. Croix Falls 53, Webster 19
Sun Prairie 57, Verona Area 40
Superior 42, Hibbing, Minn. 41
Unity 65, Luck 45
Waukesha North 55, Waukesha South 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Benton 24
West De Pere 71, Menasha 52
Westby 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47
Wilmot Union 55, Delavan-Darien 45
Wisconsin Dells 46, Portage 32
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Wausau East 30
Xavier 72, New London 63
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-6)
Koestler 3 1-2 7, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Cheney 0 0-2 0, Lange 1 0-0 3, Brug 4 2-3 10, L. Heathcock 7 6-14 21, J. Heathcock 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-21 47.
CASE (4-4)
Jones 3 2-2 8, Brim 0 0-0 0, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 7 0-0 15, Hill 6 0-0 13, Ghuari 2 0-2 4, Brooks 4 6-6 14, Bigelow 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 8-10 60.
Halftime—Case 24, Shoreland Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Lange, L. Heathcock, Espinoza, Hill. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 14, Case 20. Fouled out—Ghuari.
Park 53, St. Catherine's 46
PARK (5-4)
G. Betker 0 0-0 0, D. Price 2 2-4 6, A. Price 9 1-4 21, Smith 0 1-2 1, A. Betker 0 3-7 3, Barkley 3 1-4 9, Russo 0 0-0 0, Senzig 5 2-2 13. Totals 19 10-23 53.
ST. CATHERINE'S (0-6)
Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 1 0-0 2, Griffin 5 3-4 15, Letsch 0 0-2 0, Clark 4 9-14 19, Wentorf 3 2-2 8, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 14-26 46.
Halftime—Park 27, St. Catherine's 23. 3-point goals—A. Price 2, Senzig 3, Griffin 2, Clark 2. Total fouls—Park 20, St. Catherine's 19. Fouled out—Blunt. Rebounds—Park 43 (Senzig 9), St. Catherine's 45 (Clark 15).
Westosha Central 48, Burlington 36
BURLINGTON (0-6)
Krause 3 0-0 6, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Preusker 0 2-2 2, Anderson 4 4-6 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 1 0-0 3, Stoughton 1 0-0 3, Walby 2 0-0 4, Pirocanac 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-8 36.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-3)
Witt 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Hinze 0 2-4 2, Viirre 2 0-0 4, Adams 1 0-2 2, Kimpler 2 1-2 5, Rynberg 3 2-4 8, Spencer 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 0-1 4, Frahm 4 3-4 11. Totals 20 8-17 48.
Halftime—Westosha 34, Burlington 22. 3-point goals—Clapp, Stoughon. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Westosha Central 9.
Union Grove 46, Badger 42
UNION GROVE (6-1)
Calouette 0 0-0 0, Killberg 1 1-2 4, Barber 3 1-2 8, Slattery 3 0-2 8, Ludvigsen 1 1-2 3, Rampulla 4 3-4 11, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Cotton 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-12 46.
BADGER (5-3)
Todd 3 4-6 10, Welch 5 0-0 10, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Yahubov 1 0-0 2, Devries 1 0-0 3, Wright 3 0-0 7, Schulz 3 1-2 10. Totals 16 5-10 42.
Halftime—Union Grove 16, Lake Geneva Badger 13. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Slattery 2, Cotton 2, Devries, Wright, Schulz. Total fouls—Union Grove 12, Badger 15. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Slattery 10).
Elkhorn 43, Waterford 23
ELKHORN (3-3)
Hunter 1 0-0 3, Remington 3 1-4 8, D. Ivey 4 0-0 8, Grochowski 1 2-2 4, M. Ivey 5 0-0 10, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Koss 1 6-6 8. Totals 16 9-12 43.
WATERFORD (5-2)
Barwick 1 1-4 3, Bartol 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 1 1-3 3, Kuepper 1 0-0 2, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Benavides 4 3-4 12, Acker 0 0-2 0, Henningfield 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 5-15 23.
Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Waterford 8. 3-point goals—Hunter, Remington, Benavides, Stiewe. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Waterford 13. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Elkhorn 34, Waterford 27 (Benavides 10).