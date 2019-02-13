Racine County

Park 70, Horlick 50

Elkhorn 79, Union Grove 31

Waterford 53, Delavan-Darien 51

Prairie 59, Milw. Saint Thomas More 46

Other state scores

Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 46

Brookfield Central 81, Menomonee Falls 29

Brown Deer 70, Pius XI Catholic 69

Clintonville 59, Oconto Falls 53

Colfax 65, Mondovi 51

Columbus Catholic 95, Greenwood 36

Edgewood 57, Monroe 54

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 67

Howards Grove 52, Hilbert 38

Hustisford 70, Dodgeland 43

Kickapoo 49, Royall 39

Kiel 56, Two Rivers 45

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Destiny 48

Lake Mills 64, Lodi 48

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 49

Lourdes Academy 103, Valley Christian 46

Loyal 74, Granton 48

Madison Memorial 52, Beloit Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 71, Ashwaubenon 61

Marshall 78, Cambridge 76, OT

Martin Luther 77, Dominican 65

McDonell Central 72, Regis 46

Medford Area 61, Rhinelander 49

Middleton 57, Janesville Parker 55

Milw. Academy of Science 92, Milw. Pulaski 68

Milw. Juneau 88, Milw. Golda Meir 87

Milw. Riverside University 52, Milw. South 49

Milw. Saint Anthony 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44

Mount Horeb 50, Waunakee 45

Nicolet 75, Port Washington 40

Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Bradford 53

Oakfield 73, Wayland Academy 51

Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57

Peshtigo 73, Algoma 30

Randolph 61, Rio 56

Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 22

Roncalli 68, Valders 37

Shoreland Lutheran 75, Kenosha Reuther 39

South Milwaukee 67, Whitnall 59

St. John's NW Military Academy 79, West Allis Central 75

Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 36

University School of Milwaukee 71, Saint Francis 62

Watertown 56, Milton 52

Wauwatosa West 71, Wauwatosa East 68

Whitefish Bay 61, West Bend West 46

Whitehall 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61

Winneconne 53, Campbellsport 50

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 47

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 40, Northland Lutheran 37

High school girls

Racine County

Case 51, Franklin 49

St. Catherine's 52, Milw. Saint Thomas More 40

Other state scores

Albany 55, Barneveld 43

Arcadia 72, Black River Falls 39

Bayfield 43, Mellen 37

Benton 42, Belmont 29

Brookfield Central 48, Menomonee Falls 28

Cudahy 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 43

East Troy 57, Turner 56

Evansville 55, Brodhead 33

Freedom 55, Denmark 28

Greenfield 78, Shorewood 53

Homestead 67, Cedarburg 63

Kewaunee 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 31

Kickapoo 49, De Soto 28

La Farge 49, Weston 26

Little Chute 54, Marinette 27

Lodi 57, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Marshall 74, Cambridge 41

Martin Luther 76, Dominican 36

Medford Area 69, Lakeland 65

Menominee Indian 66, Marion 40

Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 23, Milw. Bradley Tech 19

Milw. School of Languages 72, Milw. Vincent 70

Mondovi 50, Boyceville 36

Northland Lutheran 52, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32

Oconomowoc 42, Catholic Memorial 35

Pecatonica 56, Juda 42

Pius XI Catholic 67, Whitnall 33

Potosi/Cassville 52, Highland 31

Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39

Reedsburg Area 75, Mount Horeb 35

Regis 50, Thorp 37

Rhinelander 68, D.C. Everest 48

Royall 65, New Lisbon 59

Washburn 56, Mercer 27

Wauwatosa East 63, Wauwatosa West 38

West Bend West 59, Slinger 37

Westfield Area 46, Adams-Friendship 40

Whitefish Bay 65, Nicolet 47

Whitewater 52, Big Foot 46

Williams Bay 43, Madison Country Day 22

Winneconne 40, Waupun 35

Wrightstown 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 40

