Racine County
Park 70, Horlick 50
Elkhorn 79, Union Grove 31
Waterford 53, Delavan-Darien 51
Prairie 59, Milw. Saint Thomas More 46
Other state scores
Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 46
Brookfield Central 81, Menomonee Falls 29
Brown Deer 70, Pius XI Catholic 69
Clintonville 59, Oconto Falls 53
Colfax 65, Mondovi 51
Columbus Catholic 95, Greenwood 36
Edgewood 57, Monroe 54
Homestead 70, Cedarburg 67
Howards Grove 52, Hilbert 38
Hustisford 70, Dodgeland 43
Kickapoo 49, Royall 39
Kiel 56, Two Rivers 45
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Destiny 48
Lake Mills 64, Lodi 48
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 49
Lourdes Academy 103, Valley Christian 46
Loyal 74, Granton 48
Madison Memorial 52, Beloit Memorial 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 71, Ashwaubenon 61
Marshall 78, Cambridge 76, OT
Martin Luther 77, Dominican 65
McDonell Central 72, Regis 46
Medford Area 61, Rhinelander 49
Middleton 57, Janesville Parker 55
Milw. Academy of Science 92, Milw. Pulaski 68
Milw. Juneau 88, Milw. Golda Meir 87
Milw. Riverside University 52, Milw. South 49
Milw. Saint Anthony 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44
Mount Horeb 50, Waunakee 45
Nicolet 75, Port Washington 40
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Bradford 53
Oakfield 73, Wayland Academy 51
Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57
Peshtigo 73, Algoma 30
Randolph 61, Rio 56
Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 22
Roncalli 68, Valders 37
Shoreland Lutheran 75, Kenosha Reuther 39
South Milwaukee 67, Whitnall 59
St. John's NW Military Academy 79, West Allis Central 75
Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 36
University School of Milwaukee 71, Saint Francis 62
Watertown 56, Milton 52
Wauwatosa West 71, Wauwatosa East 68
Whitefish Bay 61, West Bend West 46
Whitehall 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61
Winneconne 53, Campbellsport 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 47
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 40, Northland Lutheran 37
HORLICK (8-12)
Ellis 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 2-2 2, McNeal 3 1-3 7, Bell 1 0-0 2, Milton 10 8-9 32, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 0-0 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Chapman 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 13-16 50.
PARK (14-3)
Gamble 0 0-0 0, Days 3 3-4 9, Hudson 5 4-6 14, Henderson 2 0-0 4, R. Canady 1 0-0 3, Carey 2 0-0 5, L. Canady 13 2-2 29, Warren 2 2-2 6. Totals 28 11-14 70.
Halftime—Park 31, Horlick 26. 3-point goals—Milton 4, Chapman. R. Canady, Carey, L. Canady. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Park 11. Technical foul—L. Canady. Rebounds—Park 53 (Days 17).
Elkhorn 79, Union Grove 31
UNION GROVE (7-13)
Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 1 0-0 2, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 2 1-2 5, Hempel 0 1-4 1, Clark 0 1-2 1, Long 1 0-0 2, Wiedenbeck 0 0-2 0, Delagrave 2 0-0 5, Pfeffer 2 0-0 5, Rampulla 3 0-2 6. Totals 12 4-14 13.
ELKHORN (15-2)
Johnson 4 0-2 10, Lauderdale 1 0-0 2, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Larson 5 0-1 10, L. Umnus 4 0-0 10, Davey 3 0-0 7, McLeod 1 0-0 3, V. Umnus 6 0-0 16, Buelow 1 0-0 3, Hergott 2 0-0 4, Brown 5 0-1 12. Totals 33 0-4 79.
Halftime—Elkhorn 49, Union Grove 19. 3-point goals—Mutchie, Delagrave, Pfeffer. Johnson 2, L. Umnus 2, Davey, McLeod, V. Umnus 4, Buelow, Brown 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 9, Elkhorn 10.
Prairie 59, Thomas More 46
THOMAS MORE (8-11)
Causey 4 5-7 14, Williams 4 2-3 10, Monaco 1 0-0 2, Glembin 5 5-6 16, Sranske 1 0-0 2, Koch 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-16 46.
PRAIRIE (11-8)
Polzin 2 1-2 7, Stafford 2 2-2 7, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Kamm 4 0-0 8, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 4 9-9 17, Williams 2 0-0 5, Fallico 3 2-2 11. Totals 19 14-15 59.
Halftime—Thomas More 29, Prairie 29. 3-point goals—Causey, Glembin. Polzin 2, Stafford, Williams, Fallico 3. Total fouls—Thomas More 16, Prairie 18. Fouled out—Sranske.
High school girls
Racine County
Case 51, Franklin 49
St. Catherine's 52, Milw. Saint Thomas More 40
Other state scores
Albany 55, Barneveld 43
Arcadia 72, Black River Falls 39
Bayfield 43, Mellen 37
Benton 42, Belmont 29
Brookfield Central 48, Menomonee Falls 28
Cudahy 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 43
East Troy 57, Turner 56
Evansville 55, Brodhead 33
Freedom 55, Denmark 28
Greenfield 78, Shorewood 53
Homestead 67, Cedarburg 63
Kewaunee 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 31
Kickapoo 49, De Soto 28
La Farge 49, Weston 26
Little Chute 54, Marinette 27
Lodi 57, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Marshall 74, Cambridge 41
Martin Luther 76, Dominican 36
Medford Area 69, Lakeland 65
Menominee Indian 66, Marion 40
Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 23, Milw. Bradley Tech 19
Milw. School of Languages 72, Milw. Vincent 70
Mondovi 50, Boyceville 36
Northland Lutheran 52, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32
Oconomowoc 42, Catholic Memorial 35
Pecatonica 56, Juda 42
Pius XI Catholic 67, Whitnall 33
Potosi/Cassville 52, Highland 31
Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39
Reedsburg Area 75, Mount Horeb 35
Regis 50, Thorp 37
Rhinelander 68, D.C. Everest 48
Royall 65, New Lisbon 59
Washburn 56, Mercer 27
Wauwatosa East 63, Wauwatosa West 38
West Bend West 59, Slinger 37
Westfield Area 46, Adams-Friendship 40
Whitefish Bay 65, Nicolet 47
Whitewater 52, Big Foot 46
Williams Bay 43, Madison Country Day 22
Winneconne 40, Waupun 35
Wrightstown 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 40
Case 51, Franklin 49
FRANKLIN (13-8)
Danes 1 1-2 3, Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Gawlitta 1 0-0 2, Marx 2 1-2 7, Rangel 6 1-3 15, Jardas 2 0-0 5, Matthews 0 2-2 2, Boll 0 2-2 2, Harris 1 2-2 5, Grube 0 0-2 0, Rajkovic 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 11-17 49.
CASE (12-5)
Jones 5 4-6 15, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 7 0-4 13, Hill 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Ghuari 2 0-0 6, Brooks 6 0-2 12, Nwanosike 0 1-2 1, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-14 51.
Halftime—Case 29, Franklin 18. 3-point goals—Marx 2, Rangel 2, Jardas, Harris. Jones, Malone, Ghuari 2. Total fouls—Franklin 15, Case 14.
