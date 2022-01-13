 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep hoops boxes Jan. 14

  • 0

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

Horlick 63, Indian Trail 48

INDIAN TRAIL (4-7)

Monestine 1 3-4 5, Andrews 0 0-3 0, Wallace 7 3-3 17, Dagen 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 2-4 8, Wilhelmson 5 1-2 12, Ballard 1 1-3 3, Henry 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-21 48.

HORLICK (3-8)

Dombrowski 4 2-2 13, Graham 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 4, Hubbard 0 0-2 0, Wendt 0 0-0 0, Dyess 5 0-0 13, Long 5 3-5 13, Bernal 1 0-0 2, Fletcher 2 0-1 4, Burnette 4 1-1 9, McIntosh 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 6-11 63.

Halftime—Indian Trail 29, Horlick 28. 3-point goals—Wilhelmson, Dombrowski 3, Dyess 3, McIntosh. Total fouls—Indian Trail 13, Horlick 17. 

Girls basketball

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

Indian Trail 85, Horlick 33

HORLICK (2-10)

Anzalone-Thomas 0 0-0 0, Shaw 1 0-0 3, Ferrusquia 0 0-0 0, Scales 1 0-0 2, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Golden 0 3-4 3, Harrell 3 2-2 8, Tomaschefsky 0 1-2 1, Johnson 4 2-2 12, Mooney 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-10 33.

INDIAN TRAIL (7-5)

Ristau 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 1-2 7, Smith 4 0-0 9, Hendley 2 0-0 4, Gonzalez 13 4-4 34, Andrews 4 0-0 11, Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Milligan 1 0-0 2, Jiter 1 0-0 2, Peltier 2 0-0 4, Gandee 0 2-2 2, Morris 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 7-8 85.

Halftime—Indian Trail 43, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Shaw, Johnson 2, Jones 2, Smith, Gonzalez 4, Andrews 3. Total fouls—Horlick 9, Indian Trail 13.

Rebounds—Horlick 53 (Johnson 12).

