Prep hoops boxes for Feb. 9

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Case 86, Park 67
PARK (5-13)
Gamble 5 0-0 14, Henderson 6 1-3 13, Carothers 4 3-4 11, Cade 3 2-4 8, Cornelius 2 1-2 6, Weber 2 0-0 4, Franklin 2 0-0 4, Reynolds 1 0-0 3, Huck 1 0-0 2, Herrington 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-13 67.
CASE (14-3)
Brmby 5 4-6 15, Rankins-James 6 1-1 13, Jedkins 4 2-2 10, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 10, Gilliam 3 3-6 9, Thompson 3 2-2 9, Wright 4 0-1 8, Cottingham 3 0-2 6, Lacey 2 0-0 4, Farr 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 12-20 86.
Halftime—Case 45, Park 32. 3-point goals—Gamble 4, Cornelius, Reynolds, Brumby, Schmidtmann 2, Thompson. Total fouls—Park 17, Case 11. Fouled out—Henderson. Rebounds—Park 40 (Weber 9), Case 49 (Thompson 7).
Franklin 54, Horlick 37
FRANKLIN (9-9)
Clark 2 0-0 6, Rajkovic 4 7-8 15, Rosario 1 0-0 2, Watson 2 0-2 5, Capstran 5 3-5 13, Verges 2 2-2 8, Harris 1 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-17 54.
HORLICK (5-13)
Bush 1 2-2 4, Wade 3 1-2 8, Brown 0 0-0 0, Stacy 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 0 1-3 1, Long 6 5-6 16, Gangl 0 0-0 0, Sollman 2 0-0 5, Burnette 0 0-0 0, Houston 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-15 37.
Halftime—Franklin 22, Horlick 19. 3-point goals—Clark 2, Watson, Verges 2, Harris, Wade, Sollman. Total fouls—Franklin 15, Horlick 14.
St. Catherine's 87, Catholic Central 40
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-6)
Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 4 0-0 11, Ch. Miles 0 2-2 2, Pum 1 0-0 2, Nevin 4 4-6 12, Wright 3 1-2 9, Robson 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 9-12 40.
ST. CATHERINE'S (17-0)
Sabala 2 0-0 5, Chernouski 1 0-0 2, Lambert 7 3-3 17, McGee 5 1-2 11, Barker 6 3-5 18, T. Hunter 7 1-2 15, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Naidl 1 0-0 2, C. Hunter 3 0-0 9, Pitts 0 2-2 2, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 35 10-14 87.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 38, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—McCourt 3, Wright 2, Sabala, Barker 3, C. Hunter 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, St. Catherine's 10.
Racine Lutheran 84, Thomas More 41
THOMAS MORE (1-16)
Causey 4 2-4 10, Schwenke 1 0-2 3, Malison 1 0-0 2, N. Reindl 2 0-0 6, Johnson 6 1-4 13, D. Reindl 1 0-0 3, Zwicky 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 3-10 41.
LUTHERAN (8-8)
Woodward 6 3-4 18, Be. Wilks 1 2-2 4, Br. Wilks 8 3-4 25, Molbek 1 2-2 4, Jozwiak 4 2-2 10, G. Zawicki 4 1-2 10, Gall 2 0-0 5, Hoeft 2 0-0 4, N. Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 1 0-1 2. Totals 30 13-17 84.
Halftime—Lutheran 43, Thomas More 24. 3-point goals—Schwenke, N. Reindl 2, D. Reindl, Woodward 3, B. Wilks 6, G. Zawicki, Gall. Total fouls—Thomas More 12, Lutheran 12. Rebounds—Thomas More 23 (Johnson 5), Lutheran 38 (Hoeft 9).
High school girls
Case 74, Park 59
PARK (7-13)
G. Betker 3 1-2 8, Getman 0 0-0 0, Keeran 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 3-6 5, Thomas 0 0-0 0, A. Betker 11 6-15 31, Moss 2 2-2 6, Russo 0 1-2 1, Senzig 3 1-4 8. Totals 20 14-31 59.
CASE (12-7)
Luter 1 0-0 2, Espinoza 8 4-7 23, Hill 6 3-5 15, Ghuari 2 0-2 5, Brooks 7 4-7 19, Spaulding 1 0-0 2, Perry 3 1-2 8, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 12-23 74.
Halftime—Park 25, Case 22. 3-point goals—G. Betker, A. Betker 3, Senzig, Espinoza 3, Ghuari, Brooks, Perry. Total fouls—Park 21, Case 23. Fouled out—Ghuari, Brooks, A. Betker, Russo. Rebounds—Park 48 (Russo 14), Case 50 (Brooks, Perry 11).
Franklin 85, Horlick 49
HORLICK (7-13)
Scott 0 0-0 0, Thomaschefsky 0 0-0 0, Cannon 5 0-1 10, Pitrof 13 2-2 28, Golden 0 2-2 2, Harrell 1 3-4 5, Tatum 1 0-0 2, Mooney 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-10 49.
FRANKLIN (14-5)
Danes 2 0-0 4, Schwartz 2 1-1 6, Gawlitta 4 0-0 8, Bollis 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 4 0-0 9, Rangel 4 1-1 10, Gurlkowski 1 2-2 4, Matthews 1 0-0 3, Boll 2 0-0 5, Harris 12 0-0 30, Wojcinski 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 5-6 85.
Halftime—Franklin 44, Horlick 33. 3-point goals—SchwartZ, Hoffman, Rangel, Matthews, Boll, Harris 6, Wojcinski. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Franklin 12.
Delavan-Darien 45, Burlington 22
DELAVAN-DARIEN (8-11)
A. Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Timmerman 4 1-3 9, Peralta 2 0-1 4, Crull 6 3-7 16, Williams 5 4-7 14. Totals 18 8-17 45.
BURLINGTON (2-17)
Krause 0 2-2 2, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 3 2-3 7, Anderson 3 1-1 7, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Stoughton 0 0-0 0, Walby 2 1-5 6, Pirocanac 0 0-1 0. Totals 8 6-13 22.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 15, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Crull, Walby. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 15, Burlington 19.
Union Grove 51, Wilmot 36
UNION GROVE (14-4)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 5 0-0 11, Killberg 0 0-0 0, Barber 2 0-0 5, Slattery 3 2-2 10, Ludvigsen 2 0-0 6, Rampulla 3 1-2 7, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Cotton 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-4 51.
WILMOT (8-9)
Hickey 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Parisi 3 6-8 12, Lehrer 4 1-1 9, Christianson 1 0-0 2, Ketterhagen 2 1-3 5, Sala 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-14 36.
Halftime—Union Grove 27, Wilmot 18. 3-point goals—Domagalski, Calouette, Barber, Slattery 2, Ludvigsen 2, Pettit, Hickey. Total fouls—Union Grove 13, Wilmot 7. Rebounds−Union Grove 23 (Rampulla 7).
Waterford 68, Westosha Central 54
WATERFORD (10-7)
Barwick 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 5, Schmidt 4 5-6 15, Rohner 7 3-6 23, Loppnow 0 2-4 2, Kuepper 2 0-2 6, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Benavides 8 1-5 17, Acker 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-23 68.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-10)
Reynolds 6 0-0 15, Viitre 3 1-2 7, Rynberg 6 3-4 15, Spencer 3 0-0 8, Anderson 3 1-2 7, Frahm 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-8 54.
Halftime—Waterford 46, Westosha Central 26. 3-point goals—Ketterhagen, Schmidt 2, Rohner 6, Kuepper 2, Reynolds 3, Spencer 2. Total fouls—Waterford 10, Westosha Central 17. Rebounds—Waterford 40 (Benavides 10), Westosha Central 36.
St. Catherine's 60, Catholic Central 49
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-13)
Von Rabenau 5 0-2 13, Klein 2 3-4 7, Ramsey 3 0-0 6, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Phillips 7 1-3 15, Loos 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 4-9 49.
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-14)
A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 4 1-2 9, Griffin 3 3-5 11, Letsch 3 6-6 12, Clark 3 5-9 13, Wentorf 7 1-1 15, Poisl 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-22 60.
Halftime—Catholic Central 31, St. Catherine's 21. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau 3, Griffin 2, Clark 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 15, St. Catherine's 14.
Racine Lutheran 82, Thomas Moore 47
RACINE LUTHERAN (18-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 0 1-2 1, Seitz 2 0-0 4, E. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 1 0-0 2, Bell-Tenner 12 1-2 26, Peterson 2 0-0 4, C. Strande 17 3-4 40, Guziweicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 1 3-7 5. Totals 35 8-17 82.
THOMAS MORE (9-9)
Bareger 2 2-3 8, Andersen 2 0-0 6, Gordon 7 3-4 17, Clarrey 5 0-0 10, Lichucki 3 0-0 6, Landsee 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 5-8 47.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 42, Thomas Moore 47. 3-point goals—Bell-Tenner, C. Strande 3, Bareger 2, Andersen 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 12, Thomas More 15. Rebounds—Lutheran 45 (C. Strande 11).