(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Southeast Conference Tournament
At Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 364, 2. Oak Creek 383, 3. Case 417, 4. Kenosha Indian Trail 429, 5. Kenosha Tremper 448, 6. Park 470, Horlick, Kenosha Bradford incomplete teams.
MEDALIST: Behring, Oak Creek, 77.
CASE: Million 105, Leonard 102, Ketchum 114, Davis 107, Emmons 103.
PARK: A. Betker 93, Greulich 123, Evreniadis 135, G. Betker 128, Keeran 126.
HORLICK: Chiappe 110, Schick 114.
FINAL SEC STANDINGS
1. Franklin, 2. Oak Creek, 3. Case, 4. Indian Trail, 5. Tremper, 6. Park, 7. (tie) Horlick, Bradford.
ALL-SEC TEAMS
First team
Ellie Behring, Oak Creek. Claire Fugate, Franklin. Cameron Lee, Tremper. Sophie Hoffman, Franklin. Alexis Betker, Park.
Second team
Ava Litkey, Bradford. Eliza Roman, Oak Creek. Ella Million, Case. Maddie Leonard, Case. Mallory Swartz, Franklin.
