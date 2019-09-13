Case 189, Tremper 212

At Bristol Oaks C.C., par-36

(WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS)

CASE: Million 44, Davis 49, Leonard 49, Ketchum 47, Wilson 55.

TREMPER: Lee 41, Leadingham 55, Peltz 59, Kushner 57, Troha 67.

 

