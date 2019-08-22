(WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS)
Elkhorn Invitational
At Evergreen G.C. (East-North), Elkhorn, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove (Parco, L. Torhorst 77, A. Torhorst, Roberts) 58 (tournament record, old record 61 by St. Catherine's, 2016), 2. Lake Geneva Badger 62, 3. Janesville Craig 63, 4. Brookfield East 65, 5. Case (Million, Leonard, Emmons, Davis) 70, 6. Muskego 71, 7. Westosha Central 73, 8. Elkhorn A 73, 9. Waterford (Schoenfeld, Moericke, Horton, Stultz) 75, 10. Janesville Parker 76, 11. Burlington 77, 12. Elkhorn B 81, 13. St. Catherine's (Moriarty, Peterson) 85, 14. Wilmot 87.
