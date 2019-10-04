(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
WIAA Division 1 Tremper Regional
At Bristol Oaks C.C., par-72
TEAM SCORES (top four advance to sectionals): 1. Union Grove 361, 2. Westosha Central/Shoreland Lutheran 422, 3. Case 430, 4. Burlington 434, 5. Kenosha Indian Trail 450, 6. Kenosha Tremper 477, 7. Park 484, 8. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 485.
MEDALIST: Roberts, Union Grove, 81
INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS: Lee, Tremper, 89. Litkey, Bradford/Reuther, 95. Schlagenhaft, Wilmot, 95. Knuth, Indian Trail, 102.
UNION GROVE: Parco 89, Roberts 81, A. Torhorst 101, L. Torhorst 90, Chizek 121.
CASE: Million 112, Leonard 104, Ketchum 103, Davis 124, Emmons 111.
BURLINGTON: Heelein 102, Allen 105, Plitzuweit 110, Brehm 117, Weiler 123.
PARK: A. Betker 106, Greulich 119, Evreniadis 123, G. Betker 144, Keeran 136.
HORLICK: Chiappe 108, Schick 115.
WIAA Division 1 Waukesha Regional
At Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 334, 2. Hartland Arrowhead 352, 3. Oconomowoc 357, 4. Watertown 383 (won team playoff), 5. Pewaukee 383, 6. Waukesha Co-op 391, 7. Sussex Hamilton 398, 8. Muskego 404, 9. Waterford 419.
MEDALIST: Boos, Cath. Memorial, 72
INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS: Schoenfeld, Waterford, 84. Schneider, Waukesha Co-op, 88. Minchk, Muskego, 90. Moran, Pewaukee, 90
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 84, Stultz 125, Pollnow 107, Vant 116, Tryon 112.
WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine's Regional
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Lakeside Lutheran 410, 2. Prairie 413, 3. Winneconne 417, 4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 475, 5. Beloit Turner 477, 6. Clinton 521, St. Catherine's, Milw. Saint Thomas More incomplete teams.
MEDALIST: Heckman, Lakeside Lutheran, 85
INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS: T. Peterson, Clinton, 101. Moriarity, St. Catherine's, 114. K. Peterson, Turner, 115. Schildgen, Turner, 116.
PRAIRIE: Eitel 106, Lawler 95, Maraccini 100, Fosbinder 112.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarity 114, A. Peterson 180.
