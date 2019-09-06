Case 207, Kenosha Indian Trail 213
At Ives Grove G.L.
Case: Million 48, Ketchum 48, Emmons 55, Leonard 56, Davis 56.
Union Grove 168, Westosha Central 204
At Ives Grove G.L.
Union Grove: Roberts 38, L. Torhorst 41, Parco 42, A. Torhorst 47.
Westosha Central: O'Reilly 44, Leullen 52, Warren 53, Witt 55.
Elkhorn 220, Waterford 223
At Rivermoor G.C.
Elkhorn: Malvitz 45, Devries 56, Musgrove 58, Connell 61.
Waterford: Schoenfeld 48, Pollnow 55, Vant 60, Moierke 60.
