Union Grove 182, Waterford 213

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

At Rivermoor G.C., par-70

UNION GROVE: Parco 44, Roberts 42, A. Torhorst 46, L. Torhorst 50, Chizek 51.

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 46, Stultz 61, Pollnow 59, Vant 49, Moerke 59.

 

