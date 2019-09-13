Case 190, Bradford incomplete

At Ives Grove G.L. (White), par-36

CASE: Million 45, Davis 46, Leonard 48, Ketchum 60, Emmons 51.

Franklin 199, Park 258

At Tuckaway C.C., Franklin

FRANKLIN: Fugate 42, Hoffman 52, Beyer 55, Dudor 55, Ruffalo 50.

PARK: A. Betker 50, Greulich 54, Evreniadis 75, G. Betker 83, Keeran 79.

Burlington double dual

At Browns Lake G.C. (back), par-37

Dual meet scores

Burlington 219, Wilmot 253

Westosha Central 212, Burlington 219

Team results

BURLINGTON: Heelein 48, Allen 51, Plitzuweit 58, Brehm 62, Weiler 66.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL: O’Reilly 54, Warren 56, Lois 49, Luellen 53, Witt 58.

WILMOT: M. Toro 63, Schlagenhaft 53, Awe 64, R. Toro 73, Hangos 80.

Union Grove 178, Elkhorn 197

At Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, par-36

UNION GROVE: Parco 44, Roberts 41, A. Torhorst 46, L. Torhorst 48, Chizek 47.

ELKHORN: Malvitz 43, Devries 57, Lockhart 52, Ivey 47, Musgrove 55.

Badger 161, Waterford 212

At Geneva National G.C. (Palmer), par-36

BADGER: H. Murphy 35, A. Murphy 41, Chappel 43, Walczynski 42, Teske 52.

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 42, Vant 54, Tryon 59, Pollnow 57.

