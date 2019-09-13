Case 190, Bradford incomplete
At Ives Grove G.L. (White), par-36
CASE: Million 45, Davis 46, Leonard 48, Ketchum 60, Emmons 51.
Franklin 199, Park 258
At Tuckaway C.C., Franklin
FRANKLIN: Fugate 42, Hoffman 52, Beyer 55, Dudor 55, Ruffalo 50.
PARK: A. Betker 50, Greulich 54, Evreniadis 75, G. Betker 83, Keeran 79.
Burlington double dual
At Browns Lake G.C. (back), par-37
Dual meet scores
Burlington 219, Wilmot 253
Westosha Central 212, Burlington 219
Team results
BURLINGTON: Heelein 48, Allen 51, Plitzuweit 58, Brehm 62, Weiler 66.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL: O’Reilly 54, Warren 56, Lois 49, Luellen 53, Witt 58.
WILMOT: M. Toro 63, Schlagenhaft 53, Awe 64, R. Toro 73, Hangos 80.
Union Grove 178, Elkhorn 197
At Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, par-36
UNION GROVE: Parco 44, Roberts 41, A. Torhorst 46, L. Torhorst 48, Chizek 47.
ELKHORN: Malvitz 43, Devries 57, Lockhart 52, Ivey 47, Musgrove 55.
Badger 161, Waterford 212
At Geneva National G.C. (Palmer), par-36
BADGER: H. Murphy 35, A. Murphy 41, Chappel 43, Walczynski 42, Teske 52.
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 42, Vant 54, Tryon 59, Pollnow 57.
