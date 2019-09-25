Southern Lakes Conference Tournament
At Geneva National (Trevino course), par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Lake Geneva Badger 373, 2. Union Grove 380, 3. Westosha Central 425, 4. Waterford 426, 5. Elkhorn 438, 6. Burlington 450, 7. Wilmot 597.
MEDALIST: H. Murphy, Badger, 81
UNION GROVE: Parco 87, Roberts 86, A. Torhorst 103, L. Torhorst 104, Chizek 108.
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 97, Stultz 121, Vant 114, Pllnow 109, Tryon 106.
BURLINGTON: Heelein 109, Allen 116, Plitzuweit 113, Brehm 112, Weiler 124.
FINAL OVERALL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. (tie) Lake Geneva Badger and Union Grove 22 points (co-champions), 3. Westosha Central 14, 4. Elkhorn 12, 5. Waterford 10, 6. Burlington 4, 7. Wilmot 0.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First team
Holly Murphy, Badger (Player of the Year)
Norah Roberts, Union Grove
Afton Malvitz, Elkhorn
Veronica Parco, Union Grove
Sophia Schoenfeld, Waterford.
Second team
Elle O'Reilly, Westosha Central
Annie Murphy, Badger
Ali Torhorst, Union Grove
Saige Heelein, Burlington
Kimmy Chappell, Badger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.