Southern Lakes Conference Tournament

At Geneva National (Trevino course), par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Lake Geneva Badger 373, 2. Union Grove 380, 3. Westosha Central 425, 4. Waterford 426, 5. Elkhorn 438, 6. Burlington 450, 7. Wilmot 597.

MEDALIST: H. Murphy, Badger, 81

UNION GROVE: Parco 87, Roberts 86, A. Torhorst 103, L. Torhorst 104, Chizek 108.

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 97, Stultz 121, Vant 114, Pllnow 109, Tryon 106.

BURLINGTON: Heelein 109, Allen 116, Plitzuweit 113, Brehm 112, Weiler 124.

FINAL OVERALL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1. (tie) Lake Geneva Badger and Union Grove 22 points (co-champions), 3. Westosha Central 14, 4. Elkhorn 12, 5. Waterford 10, 6. Burlington 4, 7. Wilmot 0.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First team

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Holly Murphy, Badger (Player of the Year)

Norah Roberts, Union Grove

Afton Malvitz, Elkhorn

Veronica Parco, Union Grove

Sophia Schoenfeld, Waterford.

Second team

Elle O'Reilly, Westosha Central

Annie Murphy, Badger

Ali Torhorst, Union Grove

Saige Heelein, Burlington

Kimmy Chappell, Badger

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments