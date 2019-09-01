St. Catherine's Invitational

(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)

At H.F. Johnson Park G.C. par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Milw. Saint Thomas More 378, 2. Case 395, 3. Franklin 405, 4. Denmark 416, 5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 462, St. Catherine's incomplete.

MEDALIST: Leonard, Case, 94.

CASE: Million 96, Leonard 94, Ketchum 97, Emmons 108, Davis 109.

ST. CATHERINE'S: Peterson 137.

