St. Catherine's Invitational
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
At H.F. Johnson Park G.C. par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Milw. Saint Thomas More 378, 2. Case 395, 3. Franklin 405, 4. Denmark 416, 5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 462, St. Catherine's incomplete.
MEDALIST: Leonard, Case, 94.
CASE: Million 96, Leonard 94, Ketchum 97, Emmons 108, Davis 109.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Peterson 137.
