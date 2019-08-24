(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Tremper Invitational

At Brighton Dale Links, par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 398, 2. Kenosha Tremper 407, 3. Kenosha Indian Trail 420, 4. Park 503.

MEDALIST: Behring, Oak Creek, 82 

PARK: A. Betker 101, Evreniadis 133, G. Betker 135, Keeran 134.

